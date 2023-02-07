    Trending News

    Home Wearables News Valentine's Day gifting ideas: From Noise Colorfit Pro 4 to Apple Watch 7, 5 gadgets to gift

    Valentine's Day gifting ideas: From Noise Colorfit Pro 4 to Apple Watch 7, 5 gadgets to gift

    For Valentine's Day, in this age of technology, what better gift could you find than a smart gadget?

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 07 2023, 13:57 IST
    Check out the top gifts for Valentine's Day 2023 (REUTERS)

    Valentine's Day 2023 week has started and the big day is almost around the corner. So, if you want to show your partner how much you care, you're most likely looking for the ideal gift. Yes, a fancy meal, flowers and chocolates are a must, but over and above that there has to be something that will be remembered forever. So, in the age of technology, what better gift could you find than a smart gadget? To save you much time, here we list 6 state-of-the-art tech gifts that will not leave you too much out of the pocket. From boAt Xtend Smartwatch to Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro, check out the top gifts for Valentine's Day 2023:

    1. boAt Xtend Smartwatch

    Priced at 7,990, boAt Xtend Smartwatch has a 1.69-inch LCD screen and more than 50 watch faces are available on the wristwatch with the boAt Wave app. It has several sensors and fitness monitors that can automatically and manually track your heart rate, SPo2, and sleeping patterns. The watch also offers numerous activity tracking modes that can monitor activities like rowing, cricket, working out, and more. A single charge of its 300mAh battery may power it for up to a week. It is available on Vijay Sales, Croma, and Amazon.

    2. PLAYFIT DIAL 2

    Priced at 4,999, PLAYFIT DIAL 2 is a smartwatch that can make Bluetooth calls and offers a good music experience. It provides uninterrupted use for 5 days. Other features include the heart rate and blood oxygen monitoring as well as various exercise options! It is a IP67-rated smartwatch and therefore swimming should not be a problem.

    3. Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro

    Priced at 48,999, Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro, has the most powerful battery of any Galaxy Watch. The 1.4-inch round Super AMOLED display on the smartwatch is vivid and colourful. A bezel that surrounds the display serves as protection for it. Users may access Samsung Pay, Samsung Messages, Samsung Health, Bixby, and other apps in addition to Google Maps, Google Assistant, Google Pay, Messages, Keep Notes, and other services due to the Watch 5 Pro's integration with Google's Wear OS.

    4. Noise Colorfit Pro 4

    Priced at 5,999, Noise Colorfit Pro 4 will help you achieve your health and lifestyle objectives. The watch comes with the Noise Health Suite and Productivity Suite. Its cutting-edge Bluetooth technology allows you to place calls right from your wrist. The digital crown and the display's brightness and clarity make accessing the menu and other features easier for people who are frequently in the sun.

    5. Apple Watch Series 7

    Priced at 50,900, Apple Watch Series 7 has a tough, crack-resistant front crystal, which makes it the most durable Apple Watch yet. The new Always-On Retina display includes a re-engineered display with a much larger screen surface and thinner boundaries, making it the first Apple Watch to have an IP6X dust resistance classification and a WR50 water resistance rating. Its provides a battery life of 18 hours and charging is now 33% faster.

    First Published Date: 07 Feb, 13:57 IST
