Valentine’s Day gifts: 5 best neckband options from boAt, Realme, Noise and more

Valentine's Day gifts: With Valentine's Day just around the corner, the excitement of exchanging meaningful gifts is in the air for couples. If you're on the lookout for the perfect present, look no further. We've compiled a list of top-notch neckbands from brands like boAt to Noise, ideal for creating memorable Valentine's Day moments. These neckbands are indispensable for relishing music, watching videos, movies, or engaging in phone conversations. Here's the top 5 best neckband options available, along with incredible deals and discounts for this special occasion. Products included in this article 70% OFF boAt Rockerz 330ANC Bluetooth Neckband in Ear Earphones with mic, Crystal Bionic Sound Powered by Dirac Opteo, ANC, 13mm Drivers, ASAP Charge, 24H Playback & ENx Tech(Gunmetal Black) (33,859) 50% OFF realme Buds Wireless 2S in Ear Earphone with mic, Dual Device Switching & Type C Fast Charge & Up to 24Hrs Playtime, Bluetooth Headset Neckband (Black) (64,745) 40% OFF OnePlus Bullets Z2 Bluetooth Wireless in Ear Earphones with Mic, Bombastic Bass - 12.4 Mm Drivers, 10 Mins Charge - 20 Hrs Music, 30 Hrs Battery Life (Magico Black) (150,979) 40% OFF OPPO Enco M32 Bluetooth Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic,10 Mins Charge - 20Hrs Music Fast Charge, 28Hrs Battery Life,10mm Driver, IP55 Dust & Water Resistant (Black) (25,249) Noise Tune Active Pro Wireless in Ear Neckband with Upto 60 Hours of Playtime, ESR, Dual Pairing, Low Latency, Instacharge, 10mm Driver, and Bluetooth v5.2 (Cobalt Blue) (20,498)

boAt Rockerz 330ANC

boAt Rockerz 330ANC Bluetooth headphones, a top pick from India's leading wearables brand, offer superb audio with Active Noise Cancellation. Stylish, portable, and comfy, they boast an adjustable headband and snug ear cups for extended listening pleasure. Quick charging lets you return to your music swiftly after just a few minutes of charge.

Specifications Special Features ANC, 13mm Drivers, ASAP Charge, 24H Playback & ENx Tech, Active Noise Cancellation Microphone ‎Built-In Connector Type ‎Wireless Weight 37 g

Realme Buds Wireless 2S

On the second spot in this Valentine's Day gifts list is Realme Buds Wireless 2S, from the Chinese electronics brand. It is a feature-rich wireless earphone for immersive audio. With Bluetooth 5.0, it offers seamless device connection. Magnetic earbuds allow easy storage and quick access. The lightweight, ergonomic design ensures comfort during extended use. While not as advanced as ANC, the environmental noise cancellation technology provides clear audio on a budget.

Specifications Special Features ‎Sweatproof, Fast Charging, Microphone Included Compatible Devices ‎Cellphones, Tablets, Laptops, Desktops Connector Type ‎Wireless Weight ‎23 g

OnePlus Bullets Z2

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2, a premium yet affordable wireless earphone, delivers top-notch audio with Bluetooth 5.2 for a stable connection. Its popular neckband design with magnetic earbuds ensures a secure fit and easy storage. The high-quality dynamic drivers produce rich, immersive sound, while advanced noise cancellation blocks unwanted background noise. Enjoy premium audio without breaking the bank.

Specifications Special Features ‎Sweatproof, Fast Charging, Microphone Included Colour ‎Magico Black Connector Type Wireless, Bluetooth v5 Weight ‎27 g

OPPO Enco M32

On the fourth spot in this Valentine's Day gifts list is OPPO Enco M32. It stands out as an affordable neckband with stellar sound quality. Featuring 10mm diaphragm drivers, it delivers clear and natural stereo sound, along with deep bass for an immersive audio experience. The earbuds are crafted to produce pure, deep bass. With 28 hours of playback and fast charging support, just 10 minutes of charging ensures a solid 20 hours of playtime. Enjoy impressive audio without breaking the bank.

Specifications Special Features ‎Sweatproof, Foldable, Fast Charging, Microphone Included Compatible Devices ‎Cellphones, Tablets Connector Type Wireless Weight ‎27 g



Noise Tune Active Pro

The Noise Tune Active Pro is a fantastic pair of wireless neckband-style earphones, providing a seamless and immersive audio experience. With environmental noise cancellation, it reduces background noise, enhancing audio clarity without completely blocking outside sounds. The ergonomic design ensures a comfortable fit for extended wear. The long-lasting battery offers up to 10 hours of playtime with just a 10-minute quick top-up. Intuitive controls allow easy management of music, calls, and voice assistants.

Specifications Special Features ‎Fast Charging Hardware Platform ‎Smartphone Connector Type ‎Bluetooth 5.2 Weight ‎35 g

