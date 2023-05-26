Home Wearables News WWDC 2023: Apple expected to unveil AR/VR headset; Know all about it

WWDC 2023: Apple expected to unveil AR/VR headset; Know all about it

At the WWDC 2023, Apple is expected to introduce its new AR/VR mixed reality headset. Know what it is and what can you expect from it.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 26 2023, 16:23 IST
Apple VR
Apple is likely to introduce AR/VR mixed reality headset at the WWDC 2023. (Representative Image) (Unspalsh)
Apple VR
Apple is likely to introduce AR/VR mixed reality headset at the WWDC 2023. (Representative Image) (Unspalsh)

Rumors about an entirely new product line from Apple, an AR/VR compatible mixed reality headset, has been making the rounds for years. But we have not seen it coming so far. But this time, it might actually make an appearance, if reports are to be believed. At the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023, which is scheduled to begin on June 5, the company is likely to introduce it to the general public. And if you are wondering what exactly is this new Apple gadget and what can it do, then just read on.

Apple AR/VR mixed reality headset

The first thing to note is that this product is different from the rumored Apple Glasses, which is believed to be entirely focused on the augmented reality aspect. You can think of Apple mixed reality headset to be similar to Sony's PSVR or the Meta Quest Pro. It is a virtual reality headset that also has cameras and sensors on the front which unlocks the AR aspect of the headset. It is considered to be a precursor to the Apple Glasses, which has been delayed due to technical challenges around the project.

Apple AR/VR mixed reality headset: Rumored price

Various sources have claimed that the first-of-its-kind headset can be priced as high as $3000. This is a much higher price than the PSV 2 which starts at $550 and Meta Quest Pro which starts at $999.

If it seems a bit too expensive for your casual gaming sessions over the weekend, then don't be alarmed. This headset is not targeted at gamers. According to reports, the device is being targeted at developers who will use it to build apps and tools in AR and VR to create Apple's new ecosystem. And to justify the price, it has been rumored that Apple can add a wide range of high-end AR/VR features.

Apple VR/AR mixed reality headset: Rumored name

Some reports have claimed that the mixed reality headset will be called Apple Reality Pro.

Apple VR/AR mixed reality headset: Expected features

Based on rumors, the headset will feature 12 tracking cameras, which will enable the AR aspect of the headset and two 1.4-inch 8K displays which are placed in front of the user's eyes. It has also been claimed that the device will feature LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) sensors.

The headset will also be accompanied by tools to enable gesture control and rumored Continuity features which were mentioned in a recent patent. It has been claimed by some reports that the mixed reality headset can come with entertainment and gaming features as well as integration for Apple apps such as FaceTime, Maps, Mail, Apple TV, Apple Arcade and more.

First Published Date: 26 May, 16:23 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

