Home Wearables News WWDC 2023: Apple mixed reality headset price? This leak will shock you

WWDC 2023: Apple mixed reality headset price? This leak will shock you

Apple is gearing up to launch its first AR/VR headset, commonly known as a mixed reality headset at WWDC 2023. Know how much it could be priced at.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 02 2023, 17:04 IST
Apple WWDC 2023 event: iOS 17, 15-inch MacBook Air and more set to launch soon
WWDC event
1/5 iOS 17: One of the most highlighted announcements of WWDC 2023, Apple is expected to stuff your iPhones with new features. From a dedicated Journal app, a Mood Tracker, a Control Center upgrade, increased functionality for Dynamic Island, added features for Apple Music, and much more -- iPhone fans have a lot of expectations from iOS 17. (Pexels)
image caption
2/5 15-inch MacBook Air: As per Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, a larger MacBook Air can be launched at the event. The device is expected to feature a 15.5-inch display and will be powered by either the 8-core or 10-core GPU variants of the M2 chipset.  (HT Tech)
VR
3/5 Mixed Reality Headset: Apple's highly-anticipated mixed reality headset may also be unveiled at the upcoming event. According to rumours, the headset is expected to come equipped with dual 4K micro-OLED displays and numerous cameras to map the environment and monitor facial expressions, gesture-based control methods, and more. (Representative) (AFP)
image caption
4/5 watchOS 10: Not just iPhones, but Apple Watch users are expected to get the watchOS 10 announcement. It may come with some important features such as a new widget system to check information without opening the app, a customizable Digital Crown, a redesign for Apple Watch Home Screen, and more. (HT Tech)
WWDC
5/5 Other software updates: Moreover, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, and tvOS 17 are also expected to be introduced.  (Unsplash)
Apple mixed reality headset
View all Images
Apple will unveil its first mixed reality headset at WWDC 2023 and the price will shock you. (Unsplash)

With just a few days to go until WWDC 2023, the hype surrounding the upcoming Apple products is high. The Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to make several announcements with software updates such as iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 being the focus. While iOS 17 is rumored to bring several ‘nice to have' features to iPhones, other updates for Macs could only get incremental changes. This is due to Apple shifting resources to the development of its upcoming revolutionary product - a mixed-reality headset, that will run on Apple software called xrOS.

Apple Reality Pro headset: How much could it cost?

While there has been an information blackout regarding the features, price, and other aspects of Apple's AR/VR headset and Apple itself hasn't even confirmed the launch, leaks have given us a hint about what the new mixed-reality headset could offer. If reports are to be believed, it could cost a fortune.

According to reports, Apple's AR/VR headset, dubbed as ‘Reality Pro' could have high-end mixed reality features, and that is the reason its price could be shockingly high. Tom's Guide reports that the Apple Reality Pro headset could cost around $3000. Another report by Minsheng Electronics has revealed that the parts inside the new headset cost around $1300-$1600 alone. A complete breakdown of the costs reveals that the micro OLED displays are the most expensive parts, costing as much as $320, while its 14 camera modules cost $160. In comparison, Meta Quest 3 was unveiled today, priced at $499.

How much could it cost in India?

While there has been no confirmation about the India launch of the Apple Reality Pro headset, the rumoured US price places at around the Rs. 2,45,000 mark, meaning that it costs almost double the amount when compared to the current most expensive VR headset in India, the HTC Vive Focus 3 VR Headset.

Do note that all the features and pricing of Apple's upcoming mixed reality headset are based on unconfirmed reports and should be taken with a pinch of salt until WWDC 2023 when Apple is expected to officially reveal it.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 02 Jun, 17:04 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

pexels5530487
Want to upgrade a slow PC? Here are tips you can really use to speed things up
pexels-cottonbro-studio-4542998
Full coverage! Google Maps Street View India: Know how to use it
Summer_AC
How to cut AC bill without feeling hot
smartphone-5064084_1280
How not to fall for WhatsApp scams: Top 5 tips
Productivity Apps
Productivity Apps that will transform your workday

Editor’s Pick

Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!
Garmin Instinct Crossover
Garmin Instinct Crossover Review: Ultimate companion for adventure seekers
Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?

Trending Stories

iPhone 13
iOS 17 wish list: These are the features we want to see rolled out during Apple WWDC 2023
pexels-sergey-meshkov-8481934
Shocked and awed! This iPhone survived 12 months under water
BGMI
BGMI release date revealed! Know when you can play Battlegrounds Mobile India again
pexels-cottonbro-studio-5081918
Apple WWDC 2023: When will iOS 17 be released? Should you download update?
Twitter
Twitter Withdraws From EU Disinformation Code, Commissioner Says
keep up with tech

Gaming

Valorant
Valorant DOWN! Thousands of users left frustrated as servers become unresponsive
BGMI
BGMI Rising tournament begins! Know schedule, teams, prizes and more
BGMI
BGMI brings new voice packs featuring Mortal and Thug; New map added too
BGMI
BGMI 2.5 update: Battlegrounds Mobile India servers to go LIVE today
BGMI
BGMI release date revealed! Know when you can play Battlegrounds Mobile India again

    Trending News

    iOS 17 wish list: These are the features we want to see rolled out during Apple WWDC 2023
    iPhone 13
    Shocked and awed! This iPhone survived 12 months under water
    pexels-sergey-meshkov-8481934
    BGMI release date revealed! Know when you can play Battlegrounds Mobile India again
    BGMI
    Apple WWDC 2023: When will iOS 17 be released? Should you download update?
    pexels-cottonbro-studio-5081918
    Twitter Withdraws From EU Disinformation Code, Commissioner Says
    Twitter

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets