WWDC 2023: Apple mixed reality headset price? This leak will shock you

With just a few days to go until WWDC 2023, the hype surrounding the upcoming Apple products is high. The Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to make several announcements with software updates such as iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 being the focus. While iOS 17 is rumored to bring several ‘nice to have' features to iPhones, other updates for Macs could only get incremental changes. This is due to Apple shifting resources to the development of its upcoming revolutionary product - a mixed-reality headset, that will run on Apple software called xrOS.

Apple Reality Pro headset: How much could it cost?

While there has been an information blackout regarding the features, price, and other aspects of Apple's AR/VR headset and Apple itself hasn't even confirmed the launch, leaks have given us a hint about what the new mixed-reality headset could offer. If reports are to be believed, it could cost a fortune.

According to reports, Apple's AR/VR headset, dubbed as ‘Reality Pro' could have high-end mixed reality features, and that is the reason its price could be shockingly high. Tom's Guide reports that the Apple Reality Pro headset could cost around $3000. Another report by Minsheng Electronics has revealed that the parts inside the new headset cost around $1300-$1600 alone. A complete breakdown of the costs reveals that the micro OLED displays are the most expensive parts, costing as much as $320, while its 14 camera modules cost $160. In comparison, Meta Quest 3 was unveiled today, priced at $499.

How much could it cost in India?

While there has been no confirmation about the India launch of the Apple Reality Pro headset, the rumoured US price places at around the Rs. 2,45,000 mark, meaning that it costs almost double the amount when compared to the current most expensive VR headset in India, the HTC Vive Focus 3 VR Headset.

Do note that all the features and pricing of Apple's upcoming mixed reality headset are based on unconfirmed reports and should be taken with a pinch of salt until WWDC 2023 when Apple is expected to officially reveal it.