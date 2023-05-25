WWDC 2023: Everything we know about the next BIG Apple Watch update

WWDC 2023 is just around the corner and although the main hype surrounding this event is due to the likely reveal of iOS 17, Apple will also be showcasing major updates for its other hardware products like Apple Watch, iPad, Mac, and more. Apart from this, we could also get a first glimpse at Apple's new Mixed Reality headset. While iOS 17 is set to headline WWDC 2023, the watchOS 10 update could also bring several major features for the Apple Watch and it is expected to be a "fairly extensive upgrade" and will be the biggest Apple Watch update since the first watchOS, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

So, here's what we know about the watchOS 10 update so far, based on several leaks and reports.

watchOS 10 update: Notable changes

According to Mark Gurman, watchOS 10 will be a major update for the Apple Watch with “bigger enhancements” and an “updated interface”. Gurman further claimed that the next Apple Watch could feature minimal changes, therefore the watchOS 10 will be Apple's main focus this year. Furthermore, Apple has plans for a major update to the watch hardware in 2024, which is expected to have a larger and custom-built display.

1. Widgets

Since the launch of the first Apple Watch in 2015, there have been little to no changes to the watchOS interface. But that is set to change with watchOS 10 as Apple will reportedly introduce widgets. Gurman claims that widgets will be comparable to the Glances that were part of earlier watchOS versions and although it will be “reminiscent” of the Siri watch face, it will work with any Apple Watch face.

According to reports, instead of opening up apps, users will be able to scroll through widgets for activity tracking, weather, calendar events, and more. Pressing on the crown could open up the widgets, instead of having to navigate through the home screen.

2. Home screen layout

According to an anonymous leaker on Twitter known only as @analyst941, Apple could introduce a new home screen layout with the watchOS 10 update. The leaker claims that the new layout will be easier to navigate and could bring iOS-like characteristics including folders for apps.

watchOS 10: Which Apple Watches will be compatible?

According to MacRumors, Apple Watch Series 4 or later will support the watchOS 10 update. The watchOS 9 update offered the same compatibility and it is likely watchOS 10 could follow suit.

It should be noted that all the information about watchOS 10 is based on unofficial leaks and should be taken with a pinch of salt. Apple will reveal watchOS 10 at WWDC 2023 which is set to kick off from June 5.