WWDC23! Apple Vision Pro priced at a shocking $3499

Apple headset was expected to shock and awe and that is exactly what it did! While the tech is truly revolutionary, the price itself is a shocker. Apple Vision Pro headset was revealed during the WWDC 2023 and it put to an end all the rumours that the product had been surrounded by for years now.

The Apple headset marks an intriguing leap into the realm of augmented reality by Apple and considering the way that the Apple execs praised it, they are backing their product to achieve the kind of glory that theiPhone, Apple Watch or the iPad have achieved. So, how much does Apple's first headset cost?

Apple Vision Pro price and availability

Apple Vision Pro starts at $3499 in the U.S. It must be noted that this is much higher than the expected price which was rumoured to be around $3000. In case you are interested in buying it even at this high price, you will have to wait another year as it will be available early next year on apple.com and at Apple Store locations in the U.S., with more countries coming later next year. If you want to experience the Vision Pro then that will be possible at Apple Store locations.

Apple Vision Pro: A quick glance at features

Apple Vision Pro introduces a spatial computing experience that seamlessly merges digital content with the physical world. With its fully three-dimensional user interface controls, you can effortlessly interact with features using eyes, hands, and voice. This device is powered by visionOS and is equipped with two ultra-high-resolution displays. Apple Vision Pro delivers immersive video capabilities, including 180-degree high-resolution recordings with Spatial Audio. Additionally, it offers access to a wide selection of over 100 Apple Arcade games.

Similar to the Apple Watch, Apple Vision Pro incorporates a Digital Crown, enabling you to control the level of presence and immersion within the environment. Furthermore, Vision Pro allows you to capture, relive, and immerse yourself in cherished memories.

Apple Vision Pro even enhances the FaceTime experience by providing life-size tiles that reflect participants, giving the impression of direct interaction with them. Wondering how participants will look at you? If you are wearing Vision Pro during a FaceTime call, then you will be reflected as a Persona — a digital representation of you that reflects your face and hand movements in real time.

Everything in Apple Vision Pro is powered by a dual-chip design including an M2 chip and a new R1 chip which processes input from 12 cameras, five sensors, and six microphones.