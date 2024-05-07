 Lava Prowatch ZN Review: An Encouraging Debut | Wearables Reviews
Home Wearables Wearables Reviews Lava Prowatch ZN Review: An Encouraging Debut

Lava Prowatch ZN Review: An Encouraging Debut

The Lava Prowatch ZN smartwatch promises a premium-esque experience without the hefty cost attached to it. But is it able to make its name in a highly competitive segment? Know it on our Lava Prowatch ZN review.

By: SHAURYA TOMER
| Updated on: May 07 2024, 14:29 IST
Lava Prowatch ZN
The Lava Prowatch ZN is priced at Rs. 2599 in India. (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)

Indian smartphone maker Lava has made its long-awaited debut in the wearables segment in the form of its premium smartwatch, the Lava Prowatch ZN. It is affordably priced and looks to take on the likes of boAt, Noise and other competitors in the budget smartwatch segment in India, which has honestly become saturated with options. However, the Prowatch ZN comes in as a breath of fresh air, boasting a classy design and a boatload of fitness features, albeit with a few drawbacks. So, has Lava's first-ever smartwatch managed to make a mark in this highly competitive market? Know it in our Lava Prowatch ZN review below.

Lava Prowatch ZN: What impresses

Lava Prowatch ZN
The Lava Prowatch ZN sports dual buttons including a rotating crown. (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
image caption
The Lava Prowatch ZN sports dual buttons including a rotating crown. (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)

Upon first look, the Lava Prowatch may seem reminiscent of the Google Pixel Watch. Although it doesn't quite match it in terms of the feature set, the smartwatch, with a round dial and zinc alloy design looks classy. There's also a rotating crown via which you can browse through menus, apps and watch faces. Oh, and it provides tactile feedback too! (good job Lava). The button toggles the sports mode directly while the crown can be pressed to go back. The smartwatch comes with both metallic and silicon straps, the latter of which is comfortable to wear even during hot summers for long periods of time.

In terms of numbers, the Lava Prowatch ZN has a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 466x466 pixels, always-on functionality, 600 nits of peak brightness and a highly impressive Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top for durability. What it does is it provides you with a crisp display which can withstand drops or nicks. Courtesy of the AMOLED panel, the display's somewhat chunky bezels merge into the black wallpaper seamlessly, providing a bezel-less look, coupled with a good touch response.

As is customary with smartwatches in the affordable segment, it comes with 110+ sports modes. Now, I'm pretty sure an average user won't be testing ALL of them but it's still better to have them and not use them instead of missing them when you really need them. It is also loaded with 110+ watch faces which can be downloaded via the companion app. The Prowatch ZN also comes with smart notifications, a built-in voice assistant and built-in games, all of which work well. It is equipped with PPG sensors that monitor your health metrics like SpO2, heart rate and steps. The health monitoring is fairly accurate with a bit of discrepancies but that is expected of smartwatches in this segment.

It comes with a simple swipe UI which has become a staple in budget smartwatches. Simply swipe down to access quick settings, while swiping up will open up the messages window. However, the Prowatch ZN provides one of the better experiences with smoother animations and no noticeable stutter. While the microphone isn't anything extraordinary, Bluetooth calling works better in quieter places. The battery life on the smartwatch is excellent though with roughly 6-7 days of usage on a single charge.

Lava Prowatch ZN: What needs improvement

Lava Prowatch ZN
The smartwatch gets plenty of health and fitness tracking options. (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
image caption
The smartwatch gets plenty of health and fitness tracking options. (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)

The first big miss on the Lava Prowatch ZN is the support for the iPhone, which is a bummer for those who're looking for a decent smartwatch experience without spending the fortune that the Apple Watches require. This also meant I had to dig into the box of smartphones I've accumulated over the years and use it specifically to set up the watch. The Prospot app is only available on the Google Play Store and it won't be coming to the Apple App Store, at least for the Prowatch ZN app. While it is really not a deal breaker at its price range, the step count of the smartwatch could also be better. On most occasions, it fell short or overshot the actual metrics by 100-120 steps as compared to my Galaxy Watch.

Lava Prowatch ZN: Should you buy it?

Lava Prowatch ZN
Should you buy the Lava Prowatch ZN? (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
image caption
Should you buy the Lava Prowatch ZN? (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)

The Lava Prowatch ZN is one of the most impressive options I've come across, especially at its price of just Rs. 2599. It trumps its competitors not only in terms of looks but also in ruggedness and functionality. Although the iOS support is a big miss, it won't be a deal breaker for those with an Android. So, it is a great option to go for if you're looking for a classy smartwatch with loads of watch faces and smooth operation under Rs. 3000.

Rating
4 out of 5
Price
INR 2,599/-
Product Name
Lava Prowatch ZN
Brand Name
Lava
Pros
  • Crisp AMOLED display
  • Classy design
  • Long battery life
  • Durable Gorilla Glass 3
Cons
  • No iOS support
  • Irratic step count
Specifications
  • Display
    1.43-inch, AMOLED
  • Bluetooth calling
    Yes
  • Water and dust resistance
    IP68
  • Battery life
    7 days

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 07 May, 14:29 IST
Tags:
Trending: google pixel buds pro launched today; new features, ai integration and fresh colours unveiled top 10 smartwatch brands: leading the market with innovation 10 best smartwatch for iphone: seamless integration with your apple ecosystem new apple vision pro models to get 50% price cut? know what the latest report is saying 9 best noise smartwatches: fitness to wellness, these wearables will lend you a big helping hand sennheiser momentum true wireless 4 launched in india; check features, price and more apple watch series 9 gets a substantial price drop during amazon sale - check offers top 10 smartwatches for kids: fun and safety in one device noise launches pop buds with enc, 50 hours of battery life; check features, price and more what we know so far about the rumoured apple smart ring and is wearable tech worth it?
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone travel hacks
iPhone tips: 6 useful features in iOS 17 to try during your next foreign vacation
Samsung_Galaxy_M55_5G_10_things_to_know_about_this
Samsung Galaxy M55 5G: 10 things to know about this mid-range smartphone
ash-lab-wuK7M2xH3WU-unsplash
iPhone 15 hidden features: How to take a passport photo on iPhone- 5 steps
Slide_1
5 films to watch on YouTube that are shot entirely on iPhone 15 Pro Max
GTA5_EIGHT
GTA Online: From competing in races to having a party, 7 things to do if you are bored

Editor’s Pick

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review: No nonsense smartphone under 25,000
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Atomberg fan: What is BLDC tech? Top 5 Atomberg ceiling fans with best price
Best Atomberg ceiling fans (2024) for your modern home: BLDC tech, high speed, saves power bills
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
LG Artcool AC launched
LG Artcool AC launched: Here are the latest LG air conditioner models in 2024 and all top features explained

Trending Stories

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
iPhones
iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
Apple's May event
iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 7: Grab free in game loot- weapons, skins and more today
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 7: Grab free in game loot- weapons, skins and more today
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for May 7
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 7: Grab new outfits, weapon skin, diamonds, more
GTA 5 Hidden Gems: 6 secret vehicles await in Los Santos!
GTA 5 Hidden Gems: 6 secret vehicles await in Los Santos!
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 6
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 6: Upgrade your arsenal and dominate the battlefield
Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 6: A guide on how to increase rank and win battlefield

Best Deals For You

Nvidia-backed firm rolls out AI avatars that emotionally respond to text: All you need to know
Nvidia-backed firm rolls out AI avatars that emotionally respond to text: All you need to know
Best laptops under 70000
Top 13 laptops under 70000: From HP, Lenovo, Asus, to Acer, check out these best high-performers
Sony PlayStation 5
Best gaming console: Sony PlayStation 5 to Nintendo Switch OLED, check the top 11
Unbeatable Launch Offer
Redmi Buds 5 launched in India with AI Voice Enhancement; Check features, price and more
Lava Storm 5G
Lava Storm 5G Review: Does this stylish and affordable 5G phone pack a powerful punch?

    Trending News

    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
    iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
    iPhones
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
    iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
    Apple's May event
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets