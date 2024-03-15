Pebble Vienna smartwatch review: A budget watch with stunning capabilities

Pebble Vienna smartwatch review: The demand for smartwatches has seen drastic growth in recent years in India. Fans just can't seem to get enough of this good thing! While many own smartwatches to keep their health and fitness under constant watch, others prefer a balance of features that also go into other areas. As someone who loves fashion, expressing my personal style while also keeping my health and fitness a top priority is my everyday goal. Therefore, to balance style and fitness, I prefer owning a smartwatch that can do both jobs efficiently. This is where Pebble's newly launched Vienna smartwatch comes in with its unique looks and multiple feature offerings.

While there are various stunning-looking smartwatches in the market, Pebble excels in introducing new concepts with its designs and features. With Pebble Vienna, you get the new diamond cut design as a unique offering in my opinion. I used the Classic Silver variant of the smartwatch for a week to check if it matched the needs and standards that a smartwatch in its segment should offer. So, here are my thoughts on the Pebble Vienna smartwatch.

Pebble Vienna smartwatch review: Design and display

Pebble's new Vienna smartwatch is specially crafted with a focus on feminine aesthetics. Therefore, at first glance, you may like the design and feel. However, there are some aspects worth considering. After paying close attention to the details, the diamond cut design, which is also a key attraction element of Vienna, may not be liked by everyone as it creates an undefined look. Additionally, the circular display may also appear rough around the edges. The smartwatch has received a quite thick metal alloy side which also houses the functional rotating crown.

The Pebble Vienna comes with a metal strap and supports a magnetic lock which may raise some eyebrows. While the magnetic strap lock is quite strong and sturdy, it may raise questions about durability and how well it holds up over time. One notable thing about it is that, if you have thin wrists like me, you may have to resize the straps to avoid the loose fit.

In terms of display, it features a 1.27-inch HD screen with a perfect amount of brightness which can handle challenging lighting conditions. Additionally, the navigation in the smartwatch was quite smooth due to its touch sensitivity. While scrolling through its features and functionalities, I did not face any lag. It also provides an Always-On-Display feature and users can customize the watch faces through the RDFit mobile app. The Pebble Vienna smartwatch has received an IP67 water resistance rating which means it could survive water splashes up to a point.

Overall, apart from the rough edges and massive dial, the smartwatch, much to my delight, went very well with various outfits. Additionally, you can also get the Pebble Vienna in other color options: Classic Black and Classic Gold.

Pebble Vienna smartwatch review: Performance

The Pebble Vienna comes with a plethora of health-tracking features such as Female Health Monitoring, Heart Rate Monitoring, SpO2 Monitoring, and Sleep Monitoring. While many of these provided accurate measurements, I felt like it counted more steps than normal as compared to my smartphone steps measurement. The watch also sometimes did not track sleep which raises some questions. Apart from these, the heart rate and SpO2 monitoring worked fine.

The smartwatch also offers multiple sports tracking features such as running, walking, football, badminton, basketball, and more. It supports AI voice assistance which works when you connect it to your phone. Additionally, it offers multiple smart features such as Calendar, Keypad, Weather, app notifications and more. The standout feature of Pebble Vienna was the quality of its Bluetooth calling and sound performance. It provides a crisp and clear sound when you are in a less crowded location.

Lastly, the Pebble Vienna smartwatch supports a companion app called the RDFit from where you can view all the health and fitness statistics. You can also customize your smartwatch usage from the app such as changing your watch faces and allowing notifications for the app. I was amazed by the number of features and functionality it provided at just Rs.2299. The device is definitely a great competitor and can even straddle the category well above the Rs.2500 mark.

Apart from health and fitness tracking, I was also impressed with the smartwatch's operating system and UI as it was easy to understand. Being a budget device, the overall experience of the watch was fulfilling and it did not stutter at all.

Pebble Vienna smartwatch review: Battery

The Pebble Vienna smartwatch sports a 300mAh battery which provides a whole-day battery performance. However, you might have to charge the device every day as I felt the battery gets drained pretty quickly. I used the smartwatch at 70 percent charge and by 5 PM it switched off automatically. Therefore, I have doubts that the smartwatch would provide up to 5 days of battery life in standby mode as the company claims.

The smartwatch takes a charging time of more than 2 hours to get from 0 to 100 percent. That is not fast, but neither is it a laggard.

Pebble Vienna smartwatch review: Verdict

The Pebble Vienna smartwatch impressed me with its variety of health and fitness features. The design is captivating too, but its step counting ability raised a few doubts in my mind. The smartwatch's display is crisp and colorful and many would like the big HD display. Its battery life is a little less than what I expected, but considering the price range, it was satisfactory enough.

Now, who should buy the Pebble Vienna smartwatch? Well, if you are looking for an extravagant stylish wearable and you require some of the fitness features to keep your health under constant watch, then you should definitely go for it. However, if you are someone with strict health and fitness measurement requirements then you should give it a second thought.