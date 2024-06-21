 Sennheiser Accentum True Wireless review: Impressive noise cancellation capability at Rs.12,990 | Wearables Reviews
Sennheiser Accentum True Wireless review: Impressive noise cancellation capability at Rs.12,990

Sennheiser Accentum True Wireless review: Sennheiser launched the new wireless earbuds, priced at Rs.12990. Know if it justifies the price range or if there is some room for improvement.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jun 21 2024, 08:21 IST
Sennheiser Accentum True Wireless review: Impressive noise cancellation capability at Rs.12,990
Sennheiser Accentum True Wireless has several advanced features such as smart touch controls, ANC, Bluetooth 5.3, and more. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)

Sennheiser Accentum True Wireless review: Sennheiser has built its reputation in bringing high-quality audio devices such as earbuds and headphones. I have tested a couple of products from the brands and they never disappointed in terms of providing high-quality sound, Effective active noise cancellation, customisation features and more. After several hit products this year, Sennheiser has announced a new Accentum True Wireless Buds at Rs.19990, which is quite expensive to my taste but it does come with a lot of features that justify the price range.

I tested the Sennheiser Accentum True Wireless for about a week in several scenarios and in my opinion, it comes with several ups and downs which we will discuss in detail. Know if the Sennheiser Accentum True Wireless is worth Rs.19990 in this in-depth review.

Also read
Sennheiser Accentum True Wireless review: Design

Sennheiser Accentum True Wireless review
Sennheiser Accentum True Wireless has a plastic build which makes it sleek and lightweight. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)
image caption
Sennheiser Accentum True Wireless has a plastic build which makes it sleek and lightweight. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)

The Sennheiser Accentum True Wireless case and buds come with a very compact design which is sleek and lightweight. It features an all-plastic material like any other earbud which does not make it look heavy or bulky. Despite being lightweight, the Sennheiser Buds offers a tough build quality which will protect the device from any physical damage. The buds come in three aesthetic colour options: Black, Blue and white. I received the black variant which looks quite classy and premium to my taste.

Furthermore, Sennheiser also provides silicon ear tips which user can change according to their preferences. I picked the smallest-sized tip which fitted well to my ears and it did not budge at all during movements unlike the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 which I last reviewed. Therefore, you can easily carry these buds while walking, jogging, or any physical activity which involves light movement. However, with extended hours of usage, you may experience some discomfort due to the plastic build. On the other hand, with effective buds fitting, it was able to cancel the background noise, providing a more immersive listening experience.

Sennheiser Accentum True Wireless review: Sound quality, ANC, controls

 

Sennheiser Accentum True Wireless review
The Accentum True Wireless provides connectivity with Bluetooth 5.3 and a Qualcomm BT chip which keeps the connection break-free. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)
The Accentum True Wireless provides connectivity with Bluetooth 5.3 and a Qualcomm BT chip which keeps the connection break-free. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)

The Sennheiser Accentum True Wireless offers some premium specifications despite being launched in the mid-range earbud segment. The earbuds feature the 7mm dynamic TrueResponse drivers that promise to deliver premium Sennheiser sound and in this segment, it does not match the expectations. I found the sound quality and bass quite average considering other Sennheiser products in the similar price segment. It also offers 24-bit high-resolution audio with LE Audio, offering decent overall sound quality.

The Accentum True Wireless provides connectivity with Bluetooth 5.3 and a Qualcomm BT chip which keeps the connection break-free. It also supports SBC, AAC codecs, LC3 and aptX compatibility for high-quality sound. However, note that you may experience some connectivity issues when the buds have a very low battery. The Accentum True Wireless also support Auracast, but it was not available during the time of my usage. Therefore, the company may soon bring an update for the device to support Auracast.

In terms of controls, the buds support touch controls if you want to play/pause audio, manage volume and calls, and much more. One of the features of touch controls was that users can easily customise controls via the Sennheiser Smart Control app. It also supports wear detection which automatically pauses the audio when one of the earbuds is not in use. Additionally, with the Smart Control app, users can also personalise their listening experience with a 5-band equaliser or simply use the sound check functionality which sets the tone of the audio.

When it comes to ANC, it provides exceptional noise cancellation which can easily block background noise when in a heavily crowded location. Therefore, you can easily carry the buds when you are outside of home or out for a run. Additionally, users can also customise their transparent levels.

Another disappointing feature of the Sennheiser Accentum True Wireless was its microphone. The mic delivers a distorted or robotic sound when you are in a windy or crowded area. Therefore, attending calls wearing these buds could be tricky as I always had to unpair when I had to answer calls due to unclear voice distribution and a huge amount of background noise coming from the microphone.

Sennheiser Accentum True Wireless review: Battery life

Sennheiser Accentum True Wireless
Sennheiser Accentum True Wireless comes with impressive battery life. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)
Sennheiser Accentum True Wireless comes with impressive battery life. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)

The Sennheiser Accentum True Wireless offers 28 hours of battery life with active noise cancellation switched off and up to 6 to 7 hours of playback time with the earbuds. In my opinion, the battery life is good and promising, but I still feel like there is room for more considering the price range of the buds. With ANC on, the buds do not last for a day, therefore, you may have to keep the case charged every single day to enjoy an uninterrupted audio experience.

Sennheiser Accentum True Wireless review: Verdict

Finally, the Sennheiser Accentum True Wireless comes with several exciting features such as smart touch control, audio customisation, ANC and transparency modes, app support, and much more. However, there is room for improvement in terms of providing high-bass audio. The sound quality is quite average and there are better audio devices available at a very low price range. Therefore, in my opinion, the Accentum True Wireless Buds are a hit and a miss in a few areas.

 

Rating
3.5 out of 5
Price
INR 12,990/-
Product Name
Accentum True Wireless
Brand Name
Sennheiser
Pros
  • Good ANC
  • Compact and light weight
  • Responsive touch controls
  • Customisation options
Cons
  • Average sound quality
  • Low bass
Specifications
  • ANC
    Yes
  • Battery life
    28 hours
  • App support
    Yes
  • Drivers
    7mm

First Published Date: 21 Jun, 07:08 IST
