 Sennheiser Accentum Wireless review: Fine overall sound quality and looks, but there may be a catch for some | Wearables Reviews
Home Wearables Reviews Sennheiser Accentum Wireless review: Fine overall sound quality and looks, but there may be a catch for some

Sennheiser Accentum Wireless review: Fine overall sound quality and looks, but there may be a catch for some

Sennheiser Accentum Wireless review: Looking for premium headphones with amazing sound quality? Sennheiser Accentum may be almost all that you desire. Check out the in-depth review of the newly launched Sennheiser Accentum.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Mar 20 2024, 15:13 IST
Icon
Sennheiser HD 490 PRO studio headphones priced at Rs. 34,500 on launch
Sennheiser Accentum
1/6 1. Sennheiser HD 490 PRO studio headphones has been launched today and the tool is tailored for professionals in music production, mixing, and mastering, offering precise sound reproduction and an expansive sound stage. 
image caption
2/6 2. With advanced features like ultralight voice coils and uncoloured frequency response, it ensures accurate audio representation across the spectrum, aiding in critical mixing decisions. 
image caption
3/6 3. Designed for comfort, the HD 490 PRO prioritizes ergonomic design, with lightweight materials and circumaural ear pads for extended wear. 
image caption
4/6 4. Users can choose between two sets of ear pads – velour for a warmer sound and fabric for a neutral response – catering to different mixing and production needs. 
image caption
5/6 5. The package includes a free license for dearVR MIX-SE plugin, enhancing the virtual mixing experience, along with thoughtful details like a reversible cable and braille markings for accessibility.
image caption
6/6 6. Price and Availability: Sennheiser HD 490 Pro will retail at INR 34,500, and the HD 490 Pro Plus will be priced at INR 41,300. However, customers can purchase the HD 490 Pro for INR 27,590 and the HD 490 Pro Plus for INR 32,990 exclusively on Amazon. 
Sennheiser Accentum
icon View all Images
Sennheiser Accentum Wireless headphones are priced at Rs.11990. (Aishwarya Panda/HT Tech)

Sennheiser Accentum Wireless review: Wireless sound technology has gained enormously in popularity, especially due to its portability. From earbuds to headphones, we can now easily carry these devices without having to lug around an unwieldy wire along with it. However, we frequently get asked which Bluetooth device is better, earbuds or headphones. Bluetooth devices should be used based on requirements and personal preferences. In comparison, many prefer to carry small earbuds with effective noise cancellation at a reasonable price, but on the other hand, many like to experience a fuller sound experience, which only headphones can provide. Therefore, if you are someone who prefers greater sound quality with effective noise cancellation, you must check out this new Sennheiser Accentum Wireless headphone which was recently launched by the company.

Earlier, Sennheiser had also announced the high-end version of the Accentum series (Plus) Wireless, but the device that I will be looking at in our review is the base version of the series. These two devices do not differ much in design, but you will notice a significant difference in the controls that we will discuss in detail later. I used the Sennheiser Accentum Wireless headphones and here is the full review.

Sennheiser Accentum Wireless review: Design and comfort

Sennheiser Accentum
The Sennheiser Accentum Wireless comes with a button control on the right earcup. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)
image caption
The Sennheiser Accentum Wireless comes with a button control on the right earcup. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)

The Sennheiser Accentum Wireless is quite sturdy and it appears big over your ears. The Bluetooth device supports a matte finish with control buttons on the right side. Although it has a bulky-looking design, the headphones are lightweight and do not feel heavy while wearing. The headband comes with generous padding, making it comfortable to wear for extended listening sessions. Yes, notably, it is comfortable to wear for long hours, making it a great choice in terms of design and comfort. However, it is not made for active purposes such as running, working out, etc as it easily slips from the head. Additionally, the Sennheiser Accentum Wireless does not come with a carrying case, unlike its Plus version which might affect user decision-making on which product to buy.

Overall, the Sennheiser Accentum Wireless has a great aesthetic design, which may be to the liking of youngsters and today's Gen-Z audience.

Sennheiser Accentum Wireless review: Sound quality and ANC

Sennheiser Accentum Wireless
Sennheiser Accentum Wireless features 37mm drivers. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)
image caption
Sennheiser Accentum Wireless features 37mm drivers. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)

Now, this section of the review will tell you if the Sennheiser Accentum Wireless headphones are worth the Rs.11990 sticker price. After extensive listening sessions, while I felt quite satisfied with the product, there was one thing that was noticeable. I felt like the bass of the headphones would leave you feeling like it requires room for improvement. While the 37mm drivers provide rich overall sound quality, bass enthusiasts may not feel satisfied. I used these headphones for various purposes such as for listening to music in different genres, from soothing slow music to EDMs. I enjoyed listening to Blinding Lights, In The Name of Love, and much more. Additionally, I also watched films and web series using the Sennheiser Accentum Wireless, and I must say, the “Movie mode”, which you can set from the app, provides a great sound experience.

Albeit, in terms of Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), I found it quite average within the price range. It did not properly block external noise especially if you are in crowded locations. And it has a transparency mode which keeps you aware of the surroundings. In my opinion, Sennheiser could have levelled up their game with ANC with these headphones.

The Sennheiser Accentum Wireless also sports a Smart Control app from where users can manage their sound quality. It allows you to set your modes, equaliser for Bass Boost and Podcast mode, Sound Check, Sound Zones, and ANC. For me, the equaliser was confusing to get the right setting, but it will cater to most demands of die-hard enthusisiasts.

In my opinion, the sound experience delivers good overall clarity and listening experience, but the Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and bass response could be better and require improvement for enhanced sound quality.

While the Sennheiser Accentum Plus supports touch controls, this device does not. It comes with manual buttons for interactions such as play/pause functionalities. This drastic difference may leave users missing the convenience of touch interaction. I believe touch controls provide that premium overall experience which is necessary to make user experience hassle-free.

Sennheiser Accentum Wireless review: Battery

Sennheiser Accentum Wireless
The Sennheiser Accentum Wireless provides up to 50 hours of performance. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)
image caption
The Sennheiser Accentum Wireless provides up to 50 hours of performance. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)

Sennheiser Accentum Wireless almost lasts up to an impressive 50 hours with ANC on a single charge. Therefore, you can enjoy these headphones for a great two days without worrying too much about charging the device frequently. One thing which shocked me was its fast charging time. The headphone takes about 2 hours and 30 minutes to get fully charged. However, 30 minutes of charging would provide you with up to 8 hours of listening experience.

Sennheiser Accentum Wireless review: verdict

 

Sennheiser Accentum Wireless
Sennheiser Accentum Wireless review: verdict (Aishwarya Panda/HT Tech)
image caption
Sennheiser Accentum Wireless review: verdict (Aishwarya Panda/HT Tech)

The Sennheiser Accentum Wireless offers good sound quality with a clear and crisp experience. The design will surely elevate your experience as the gadget comes with a premium look and feel. However, there were some areas where the headphones missed the beat such as bass and ANC. Having said that, I feel that it still is a great option if you are looking for something premium with advanced features.

 

Rating
3.5 out of 5
Price
INR 11,990/-
Product Name
Accentum Wireless
Brand Name
Sennheiser
Pros
  • Long battery life
  • Attractive design
  • Good sound quality
Cons
  • Average bass
  • Low volume
  • ANC
Specifications
  • Drivers
    37mm
  • Battery
    50 hours
  • Control
    Manual buttons
  • Noise Cancellation
    Hybrid

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 20 Mar, 15:13 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Gemini Nano
Google Gemini AI images disaster: What really happened with the image generator?
Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro: What do reviewers say about Apple’s first-ever spatial computer?
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai
After shocking Google Gemini AI images debacle, CEO Sundar Pichai talks tough to staff
Neuralink
First Neuralink patient makes full recovery, can move PC cursor just by thinking, says Elon Musk
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 launch to take place earlier than anticipated? Insider suggests early 2025 release window
NASA
NASA launches interactive 'Snap It!' game to educate kids about solar eclipses and cosmos
GTA 6
GTA 6 game on upcoming Sony PS5 Pro expected to beat rivals hollow! Know why here
GTA 6
Florida Joker does U-turn, renews feud with Rockstar Games over GTA 6 trailer likeness
LinkedIn Gaming
LinkedIn gaming? Microsoft-owned platform looks to spark new interactions and engagement

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets