Sennheiser Accentum Wireless review: Fine overall sound quality and looks, but there may be a catch for some

Sennheiser Accentum Wireless review: Wireless sound technology has gained enormously in popularity, especially due to its portability. From earbuds to headphones, we can now easily carry these devices without having to lug around an unwieldy wire along with it. However, we frequently get asked which Bluetooth device is better, earbuds or headphones. Bluetooth devices should be used based on requirements and personal preferences. In comparison, many prefer to carry small earbuds with effective noise cancellation at a reasonable price, but on the other hand, many like to experience a fuller sound experience, which only headphones can provide. Therefore, if you are someone who prefers greater sound quality with effective noise cancellation, you must check out this new Sennheiser Accentum Wireless headphone which was recently launched by the company.

Earlier, Sennheiser had also announced the high-end version of the Accentum series (Plus) Wireless, but the device that I will be looking at in our review is the base version of the series. These two devices do not differ much in design, but you will notice a significant difference in the controls that we will discuss in detail later. I used the Sennheiser Accentum Wireless headphones and here is the full review.

Sennheiser Accentum Wireless review: Design and comfort

The Sennheiser Accentum Wireless is quite sturdy and it appears big over your ears. The Bluetooth device supports a matte finish with control buttons on the right side. Although it has a bulky-looking design, the headphones are lightweight and do not feel heavy while wearing. The headband comes with generous padding, making it comfortable to wear for extended listening sessions. Yes, notably, it is comfortable to wear for long hours, making it a great choice in terms of design and comfort. However, it is not made for active purposes such as running, working out, etc as it easily slips from the head. Additionally, the Sennheiser Accentum Wireless does not come with a carrying case, unlike its Plus version which might affect user decision-making on which product to buy.

Overall, the Sennheiser Accentum Wireless has a great aesthetic design, which may be to the liking of youngsters and today's Gen-Z audience.

Sennheiser Accentum Wireless review: Sound quality and ANC

Now, this section of the review will tell you if the Sennheiser Accentum Wireless headphones are worth the Rs.11990 sticker price. After extensive listening sessions, while I felt quite satisfied with the product, there was one thing that was noticeable. I felt like the bass of the headphones would leave you feeling like it requires room for improvement. While the 37mm drivers provide rich overall sound quality, bass enthusiasts may not feel satisfied. I used these headphones for various purposes such as for listening to music in different genres, from soothing slow music to EDMs. I enjoyed listening to Blinding Lights, In The Name of Love, and much more. Additionally, I also watched films and web series using the Sennheiser Accentum Wireless, and I must say, the “Movie mode”, which you can set from the app, provides a great sound experience.

Albeit, in terms of Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), I found it quite average within the price range. It did not properly block external noise especially if you are in crowded locations. And it has a transparency mode which keeps you aware of the surroundings. In my opinion, Sennheiser could have levelled up their game with ANC with these headphones.

The Sennheiser Accentum Wireless also sports a Smart Control app from where users can manage their sound quality. It allows you to set your modes, equaliser for Bass Boost and Podcast mode, Sound Check, Sound Zones, and ANC. For me, the equaliser was confusing to get the right setting, but it will cater to most demands of die-hard enthusisiasts.

In my opinion, the sound experience delivers good overall clarity and listening experience, but the Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and bass response could be better and require improvement for enhanced sound quality.

While the Sennheiser Accentum Plus supports touch controls, this device does not. It comes with manual buttons for interactions such as play/pause functionalities. This drastic difference may leave users missing the convenience of touch interaction. I believe touch controls provide that premium overall experience which is necessary to make user experience hassle-free.

Sennheiser Accentum Wireless review: Battery

Sennheiser Accentum Wireless almost lasts up to an impressive 50 hours with ANC on a single charge. Therefore, you can enjoy these headphones for a great two days without worrying too much about charging the device frequently. One thing which shocked me was its fast charging time. The headphone takes about 2 hours and 30 minutes to get fully charged. However, 30 minutes of charging would provide you with up to 8 hours of listening experience.

Sennheiser Accentum Wireless review: verdict

The Sennheiser Accentum Wireless offers good sound quality with a clear and crisp experience. The design will surely elevate your experience as the gadget comes with a premium look and feel. However, there were some areas where the headphones missed the beat such as bass and ANC. Having said that, I feel that it still is a great option if you are looking for something premium with advanced features.