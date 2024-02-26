Sony PlayStation VR2 Review: Great gaming experience, but strings attached

Sony PlayStation VR2 Review: Virtual reality (VR) has been dominating the headlines recently. This is largely due to the recent launch of the Apple Vision Pro, and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg taking shots at it by saying his Meta Quest is a better option. While these tech behemoths battle on, Sony's latest VR headset, the PlayStation VR2 (or PSVR2), is secretly making its name in the world of gaming, delivering an unmatched experience. It certainly is a huge generational leap over its predecessor but does its promise of PC-grade gaming at $550 have some truth to it? I spent a few weeks with the Sony PlayStation VR2 and it certainly delivers on most aspects, but there are strings attached. Here's why.

Sony PSVR2: Design and comfort

Straightaway, the PSVR2 looks much different than its predecessor. While the PSVR had a mess of cables attached to it, Sony has reduced it all to just one USB Type-C cable. This is a much-needed addition as I often tripped over cables during my time using the PSVR1, something I did not experience this time around. Now, having wireless connectivity with the PS5 would've been a cherry on top, but considering the potential latency issues it would result in, having just one cable in exchange for a seamless experience is a trade-off that I can live with. The overall aesthetic of the PSVR2 also matches the PS5 quite nicely, with a white and black colour scheme and a plastic body that looks to stand the test of time. There are some nice touches too, like an embossed PlayStation logo on the front, which is surrounded by multiple cameras.

Despite having considerable weight, the PSVR2 is comfortable to wear courtesy of good weight distribution. The headset rests on your face and although it leaves a bit of a mark if you wear it for more than an hour, it doesn't press harshly on your nose. There's a dial at the back which can be used to tighten the headband to your comfort. Moreover, the lenses inside the VR headset can be moved to find the sweet spot of the interpupillary distance. This also helps if you wear glasses, as you can move the lenses back to prevent scratching.

Sony has (finally) got rid of the move controllers that were already outdated on the PSVR, and it has replaced it with a pair of Sense controllers inspired by PS5's Dualsense controller. The controllers wrap around your hand and are supremely comfortable.

Sony PSVR2: Gaming experience

If you're someone upgrading from the PSVR, then the leap you'll experience can easily be surmised as generational. It gets industry-leading specs, a major upgrade from its mildly impressive predecessor. It is hands down the best Sony VR headset I've used, or even the best VR headset, period.

Setup process: Setting up the PSVR2 is a hassle-free experience. You just need to plug in the USB Type-C cable to the front of your PS5 and voila! It seems like Sony designed the PS5 keeping the PSVR2 in mind, considering how easy the set-up process is. You'll then go through a brief process where the PSVR2 will scan your surroundings, and set up eye tracking. It does not require you to separately sign in to your PlayStation account as the PS5 does all the job for you.

Once the PSVR2 is set up, you're greeted with two high-quality OLED lenses which are some of the best in the business. Harnessing the power of PS5, the PSVR2 produces great visuals with vivid colours and deep blacks. In fact, the black levels are astonishingly good! Playing PSVR2 games like Gran Turismo 7 looks like a 4K HDR-esque experience, while you can also play regular PS4 and PS5 games on a flat screen, which is a bonus. If you're starting out, I recommend playing Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge. It is a PSVR2 exclusive game and is a breathtaking experience seeing the Star Wars universe come to life in virtual reality.

Compared to its predecessor, the resolution has been bumped up massively, which helps create immersion. The passthrough on the PSVR2 is fluid without any noticeable frame drops. With just the press of a button, you can see what's around you, take calls or even respond to messages!

One of the standout features of the Sony VR headset is eye-tracking. It is extremely accurate and I wouldn't have been pissed if the company offered the option to use your eyes as a mouse cursor. Yet another great addition to the PSVR2 is the new orb-shaped Sense controllers. These controllers wrap around your hands and borrow two best features from the Dualsense controllers - Adaptive triggers and haptic feedback. Both these features come to light when playing Star Wars in VR, and shooting photon-based weapons feels like you're in a George Lucas film. There's a USB Type-C port at the bottom to charge them as well as a strap that prevents you from accidentally dropping the controllers. The controllers are awesome and a major step up from the PlayStation Move controllers that already seemed outdated paired with the PSVR.

Almost everything about the PSVR2 gaming experience is great…almost. One of the most unsurprising things about the Sony VR headset is that having a PS5 is a prerequisite. Thus, it means you not only have to spend Rs. 57,999 for the PSVR2 headset, but you also need to own a PS5 which costs almost Rs. 50000 itself, bringing the total amount spent on VR gaming to the North of Rs. 1 lakh. While it isn't exactly a drawback, it's worth mentioning.

Now what is disappointing about the PSVR2 is the lack of backward compatibility. The Sony VR headset does not support the backlog of PSVR games. This would have been digestible had the PSVR2 had an extensive library of games, which it does not…yet. Although there are a handful of great exclusives, they are just a handful. So, if you're someone who plays games for hours, you'll probably run out of great PSVR2 exclusive games in a thousand hours or so.

Another shortcoming of the PSVR2 is its headset. While it does support stereo sound, it is decent at best.

PSVR2: Verdict

The Sony PSVR2 is a generational upgrade from its predecessor and is a great add-on to your PS5. It gets crisp OLED displays that are capable of producing life-like visuals, especially in PSVR2-exclusive games such as Gran Turismo 7. Other features such as eye-tracking and passthrough work exactly as advertised. The new Sense controllers borrow some of Dual Sense's best features like adaptive triggers and haptic feedback, both of which help make the gaming experience even more enjoyable and immersive. The PSVR2 headset is comfortable to wear for long periods despite having decent weight to it.

That said, the PSVR2's library of games isn't as expansive which is a disappointment, while the stereo earphones aren't as good. Moreover, having a PS5 is a prerequisite, taking the total amount spent on gaming a notch higher.

So, should you go for the Sony PSVR2? Definitely, if your pockets allow it. The Sony VR headset delivers an unmatched gaming experience and hints at an even more exciting future for gaming.