Zen X28 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Zen X28 Dual SIM Feature Phone
Zen X28 Dual SIM Feature Phone (Black-Blue)
₹980
₹1,240
Buy Now
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.
Zen X28 price in India starts at Rs.888. The lowest price of Zen X28 is Rs.980 on amazon.in.
Zen X28 price in India starts at Rs.888. The lowest price of Zen X28 is Rs.980 on amazon.in.