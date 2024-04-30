 Acera Genesis - Price in India (July 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
AceraGenesis_Display_2.8inches(7.11cm)
Rumoured
Release date : 30 Apr 2024

Acera Genesis

Acera Genesis is a KAI OS phone, speculated price is Rs 3,499 in India with 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 205 MSM8905 Processor , 2500 mAh Battery and 512 MB RAM.
Black Blue Gold Green Orange White
4 GB
This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Acera Genesis Variants & Price

The price for the Acera Genesis in India is expected to be Rs. 3,499.  This is the Acera Genesis base model with 4 GB of internal storage. It is expected to come in the following colors: 256. The status of Acera Genesis is Rumoured. ...Read More

Key Specs

RAM

512 MB

Display

2.8 inches

Battery

2500 mAh

Rear Camera

2 MP

Acera Genesis Latest Update

Acera Genesis Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 2/10
Scoring parameters:
2
Storage
2
Performance
2
Battery
2
Display
2
Camera

  • Processor

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 205 MSM8905

  • Rear Camera

    2 MP

  • Display

    2.8 inches (7.11 cm)

  • Front Camera

    0.3 MP

  • RAM

    512 MB

  • Battery

    2500 mAh

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Standby time

    Up to 300 Hours(4G) / Up to 350 Hours(3G) / Up to 400 Hours(2G)

  • Capacity

    2500 mAh

  • TalkTime

    Up to 30 Hours(4G) / Up to 35 Hours(3G) / Up to 40 Hours(2G)

  • Removable

    Yes

  • Weight

    135 grams

  • Thickness

    11 mm

  • Width

    96 mm

  • Colours

    Black, Blue, Gold, Green, Orange, White

  • Height

    123 mm

  • Screen Size

    2.8 inches (7.11 cm)

  • Resolution

    240x320 px

  • Display Colour

    256

  • Pixel Density

    143 ppi

  • Display Type

    TFT

  • Screen to Body Ratio (calculated)

    20.56 %

  • Resolution

    0.3 MP Front Camera

  • Launch Date

    April 30, 2024 (Last Known)

  • Brand

    Acera

  • Operating System

    KAI OS

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Image Resolution

    1600 x 1200 Pixels

  • Resolution

    2 MP Primary Camera

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Music

    Yes, Music Formats: MP3, MP4, WAV, WMA

  • Video Player

    Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, MP4

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • FM Radio

    Yes, RDS, Recording option, Scheduled FM Recording, Wireless FM

  • Ring Tone

    Music ringtones, Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration

  • Special Features

    Torch Light, Multi Languages, Auto Call Recording, Mobile Tracker

  • Video player

    Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, MP4

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

  • SIM 2

    2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Wi-Fi Calling

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v4.2

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

  • USB Connectivity

    microUSB 2.0

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • CPU

    Quad core, 1.2 GHz, ARM Cortex A7

  • RAM type

    LPDDR2

  • Chipset

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 205 MSM8905

  • Graphics

    Adreno 304

  • Fabrication

    12 nm

  • Phone Book

    Yes, Limited, 200 entries

  • Browser

    Yes, HTML, WAP

  • SMS

    100

  • Other Facilities

    Calculator, Stopwatch, World clock, Calendar, Alarm

  • Games

    Yes

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 32 GB

  • Storage Type

    eMMC

  • Internal Memory

    4 GB

Last updated date: 16 July 2024
Last updated date: 16 July 2024
    Acera Genesis
