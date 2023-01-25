 Apple Iphone 8 256gb Price in India (25, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Apple Mobile Apple iPhone 8 256GB

    Apple iPhone 8 256GB

    Apple iPhone 8 256GB is a iOS v11 phone, available price is Rs 74,999 in India with 12 MP Rear Camera, Hexa Core (2.39 GHz, Dual core, Monsoon + 1.42 GHz, Quad core, Mistral) Processor, 1821 mAh Battery and 256 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple iPhone 8 256GB from HT Tech. Buy Apple iPhone 8 256GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    5
    Score
    Last updated: 25 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    Key Specs
    ₹74,999
    256 GB
    4.7 inches (11.94 cm)
    Hexa Core (2.39 GHz, Dual core, Monsoon + 1.42 GHz, Quad core, Mistral)
    12 MP
    7 MP
    1821 mAh
    iOS v11
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    amazon
    ₹ 74,900 M.R.P. ₹79,900
    Buy Now

    Apple Phones Prices in India

    Apple mobiles price in India starts from Rs.22,999. HT Tech has 109 Apple mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Apple Iphone 8 256gb Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Up to 14 Hours(3G)
    • Up to 14 Hours(3G)
    • No
    • Yes
    • 1821 mAh
    • No
    • Li-ion
    • Yes, Fast: 50 % in 30 minutes
    Camera
    • 4608 x 2592 Pixels
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
    • 5 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Simultaneous HD video and image recording Touch to focus
    • F1.8
    • Yes, Retina Flash
    • BSI Sensor
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • F2.2
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Single
    • Optical Image stabilization
    • 7 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
    • Yes
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    Design
    • 138.4 mm
    • Dust proof
    • Yes, Water resistant, IP67
    • Gold, Red, Silver, Space Grey
    • Case: AluminiumBack: Gorilla Glass
    • 148 grams
    • 67.3 mm
    • 7.3 mm
    Display
    • 750 x 1334 pixels
    • 625 nits
    • Yes, 3D Touch Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • IPS LCD
    • 65.23 %
    • 16:9
    • Yes
    • 4.7 inches (11.94 cm)
    • 326 ppi
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • iOS v11
    • September 29, 2017 (Official)
    • Apple
    • Yes
    • iPhone 8 256GB
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • No
    • Yes
    • No
    • Lightning
    • Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus
    Network & Connectivity
    • USB 2.0, Proprietary
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • Single SIM, GSM
    • Yes
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • Head: 1.19 W/kg, Body: 1.17 W/kg
    • Yes
    • SIM1: Nano
    • USB 2.0, Proprietary
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 700(band 29) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1700 / 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    Performance
    • LPDDR4X
    • 64 bit
    • Hexa Core (2.39 GHz, Dual core, Monsoon + 1.42 GHz, Quad core, Mistral)
    • Apple A11 Bionic
    • M11
    • 2 GB
    • LPDDR4X
    • 10 nm
    • Apple GPU (three-core graphics)
    Smart TV Features
    • 12 MP
    Special Features
    • FaceTime, iTunes Store, iBooks, Podcasts, Find My iPhone, Find My Friends.
    • Front
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • 256 GB
    • No
    • NVMe
    Apple Iphone 8 256gb