 Apple Iphone 8 Plus Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Apple iPhone 8 Plus

    Apple iPhone 8 Plus is a iOS v11 phone, available price is Rs 70,950 in India with 12 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Hexa Core (2.39 GHz, Dual core, Monsoon + 1.42 GHz, Quad core, Mistral) Processor, 2675 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple iPhone 8 Plus from HT Tech. Buy Apple iPhone 8 Plus now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    5
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹70,950
    64 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Hexa Core (2.39 GHz, Dual core, Monsoon + 1.42 GHz, Quad core, Mistral)
    12 MP + 12 MP
    7 MP
    2675 mAh
    iOS v11
    Apple iPhone 8 Plus Price in India

    Apple iPhone 8 Plus price in India starts at Rs.70,950. The lowest price of Apple iPhone 8 Plus is Rs.58,900 on amazon.in.

    Apple Iphone 8 Plus Full Specifications

    Battery
    • No
    • 2675 mAh
    • Up to 21 Hours(3G)
    • Up to 21 Hours(3G)
    • No
    • Li-ion
    • Yes
    • Yes, Fast: 50 % in 30 minutes
    Camera
    • Yes
    • Single
    • Optical Image stabilization
    • F2.2
    • F1.8
    • BSI Sensor
    • Yes, Retina Flash
    • Auto Flash Face detection Simultaneous HD video and image recording Touch to focus
    • 7 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera(32 mm focal length)
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • 4608 x 2592 Pixels
    Design
    • 7.5 mm
    • 158.4 mm
    • Case: AluminiumBack: Gorilla Glass
    • 78.1 mm
    • Yes, Water resistant, IP67
    • 202 grams
    • Gold, Red, Silver, Space Grey
    • Dust proof
    Display
    • 16:9
    • Yes
    • 67.25 %
    • IPS LCD
    • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
    • Yes, 3D Touch Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 625 nits
    • 401 ppi
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Yes
    • iOS v11
    • September 29, 2017 (Official)
    • Apple
    • iPhone 8 Plus
    Multimedia
    • Lightning
    • No
    • No
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Head: 1.19 W/kg, Body: 1.19 W/kg
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Single SIM, GSM
    • SIM1: Nano
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • USB 2.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • USB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 700(band 29) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1700 / 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • 10 nm
    • LPDDR4X
    • M11
    • Apple GPU (three-core graphics)
    • LPDDR4X
    • 64 bit
    • 3 GB
    • Hexa Core (2.39 GHz, Dual core, Monsoon + 1.42 GHz, Quad core, Mistral)
    • Apple A11 Bionic
    Smart TV Features
    • 12 MP + 12 MP
    Special Features
    • FaceTime, iTunes Store, iBooks, Podcasts, Find My iPhone, Find My Friends.
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Front
    Storage
    • No
    • 64 GB
    • Up to 53 GB
    • NVMe
    Apple Iphone 8 Plus