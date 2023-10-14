Asus Rog Phone 8 Pro Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 99,999 in India with 64 MP + 32 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor , 6000 mAh Battery and 18 GB RAM.

1/3 2/3 View all Images View all Images 3/3 Key Specs Price ₹99,999 (speculated) Internal Memory 512 GB Display 6.82 inches (17.32 cm) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Rear Camera 64 MP + 32 MP + 5 MP Front Camera 32 MP Battery 6000 mAh Operating System Android v13 RAM 18 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Asus Rog Phone 8 Pro Full Specifications Key Specs Rear Camera 64 MP + 32 MP + 5 MP

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Battery 6000 mAh

Display 6.82 inches (17.32 cm)

Front Camera 32 MP Battery Quick Charging Yes, Fast, 88W

Type Li-Polymer

Capacity 6000 mAh

Removable No

USB Type-C Yes Camera Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Resolution 32 MP, Primary Camera

Autofocus Yes

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Settings Exposure compensation

Video Recording 1920x1080 fps

Camera Setup Single

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Image Resolution 9000 x 7000 Pixels Display Refresh Rate 165 Hz

Pixel Density 392 ppi

Display Type AMOLED

Aspect Ratio 20:4:9

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Screen Size 6.82 inches (17.32 cm)

Bezelless Display Yes General Operating System Android v13

Brand Asus

Launch Date November 29, 2023 (Unofficial) Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack 3.5 mm Network & Connectivity USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

Network Support 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

Bluetooth Yes, v5.3

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

SIM 1 5G Bands: FDD N3 TDD N40 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

VoLTE Yes

NFC Yes

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available Performance Fabrication 4 nm

Architecture 64 bit

Graphics Adreno 740

RAM 18 GB

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

CPU Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X3 + 2.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A715 + 2 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A510) Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Type Optical

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen Storage Expandable Memory No

Storage Type UFS 4.0

Internal Memory 512 GB

Not sure which

mobile to buy?