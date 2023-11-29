 Blackzone Atom 4g - Price in India (November 2023), Full Specs, Comparison
Icon
Home Mobiles in India Blackzone Phones BlackZone Atom 4G

BlackZone Atom 4G

BlackZone Atom 4G is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 4,300 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Unisoc SC9832A Processor , 2600 mAh Battery and 1 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on BlackZone Atom 4G from HT Tech. Buy BlackZone Atom 4G now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 29 November 2023
Overview Specs Alternatives Videos News FAQs
BlackZoneAtom4G_Display_5.45inches(13.84cm)
BlackZoneAtom4G_FrontCamera_5MP
BlackZoneAtom4G_Ram_1GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P34663/heroimage/137658-v1-blackzone-atom-4g-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_BlackZoneAtom4G_3
1/4 BlackZoneAtom4G_Display_5.45inches(13.84cm)
2/4 BlackZoneAtom4G_FrontCamera_5MP"
3/4 BlackZoneAtom4G_Ram_1GB"
View all Images 4/4 BlackZoneAtom4G_3"
Key Specs
₹4,300
8 GB
5.45 inches (13.84 cm)
Unisoc SC9832A
5 MP
5 MP
2600 mAh
Android v7.0 (Nougat)
1 GB
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

BlackZone Atom 4G Price in India

The starting price for the BlackZone Atom 4G in India is Rs. 4,300.  This is the BlackZone Atom 4G base model with 1 GB ...Read More

The starting price for the BlackZone Atom 4G in India is Rs. 4,300.  This is the BlackZone Atom 4G base model with 1 GB RAM and 8 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Gold.

BlackZone Atom 4G

(1 GB RAM,8 GB Storage) - Gold
Icon
Out of Stock
Icon
Out of Stock

Blackzone Atom 4g Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • Unisoc SC9832A
  • 2600 mAh
  • 5.45 inches (13.84 cm)
  • 5 MP
  • 5 MP
Battery
  • Li-ion
  • 2600 mAh
  • No
Camera
  • Yes
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Single
  • Digital Zoom
  • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
  • 5 MP, Primary Camera
Design
  • Gold
Display
  • 197 ppi
  • 5.45 inches (13.84 cm)
  • Yes
  • TFT
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 18:9
General
  • February 14, 2020 (Official)
  • BlackZone
  • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes, v4.2
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
Performance
  • 1 GB
  • 32 bit
  • Unisoc SC9832A
  • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
Sensors
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
  • Rear
  • Yes
Storage
  • 8 GB
  • Yes, Up to 128 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?
More from Blackzone
Icon
BlackZone C71
  • IconBlue
  • Icon Gold
  • Icon Gold
₹1,099
Check Details
Blackzone Atom 4g Blackzone C71
BlackZone C5
  • IconGold
  • Icon Green
  • Icon Green
BlackZone C3
  • IconBlack
  • Icon Gold
  • Icon Gold
BlackZone Believer
  • IconGold
  • Icon Red
  • Icon Red
Blackzone Mobiles Icon
BlackZone Atom 4G Competitors
Icon
Karbonn A55
  • Icon512 MB RAM
  • Icon4 GB Storage
  • Icon Black
₹4,090
Check Details
Blackzone Atom 4g Karbonn A55
Ziox Duopix F1
  • Icon2 GB RAM
  • Icon16 GB Storage
  • Icon Gold
₹3,999
Check Details
Blackzone Atom 4g Ziox Duopix F1
Intex Aqua Y2 IPS
  • Icon512 MB RAM
  • Icon4 GB Storage
  • Icon Black
Intex Aqua Y4
  • Icon512 MB Below RAM
  • Icon4 GB Below Storage
  • IconBlack
₹4,190
Check Details
Blackzone Atom 4g Intex Aqua Y4

Mobiles Videos

Icon
Know about the most affordable smartphone Realme Narzo 60x 5g.Icon
Realme Narzo 60x:Check specs, features, price, more
11 Oct 2023
Check out the best smartphone under 20000.Icon
Revvl 6x 5G, Revvl 6x Pro 5G Price Revealed
23 Aug 2023
Samsung Galaxy F34 5G to launch in India soon.Icon
Samsung Galaxy F34 5G: Launch date confirmed, Check specs, price, more
08 Aug 2023
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date is revealed! This is what we know about the phone and its price.Icon
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date revealed! Expected to be a midrange smartphone
04 Aug 2023
The new Sony Xperia 1 V is launched in India. Check out why the phone's camera is so hypedIcon
Sony Xperia 1 V launched: Check out its best camera quality
04 Aug 2023
Honor 90 is expected to launch soon in India. check out the expected features, specs and more. Icon
Honor 90 to Launch in India: Check out its feature, camera and more
31 Jul 2023
Tech Videos Icon

BlackZone Atom 4G News

Icon
Infinix Smart 8 HD
Infinix Smart 8 HD set to launch soon; to feature new 'Magic Ring' notch
28 Nov 2023
Samsung Galaxy S23
Organize your Samsung Galaxy S23 home screen experience with Stacked Widgets, Know how to
28 Nov 2023
iPhone 15
Extend Apple iPhone 15 battery lifespan; know how to do it easily with these tips
28 Nov 2023
Google Pixel 7a
Cyber Monday sale: Get a 25% discount on Google Pixel 7a; trade-in offer available too
27 Nov 2023
Redmi 13C
Redmi 13C launch date in India revealed! Know what’s coming
27 Nov 2023
Sony Xperia 1 VI
Sony Xperia 1 VI to feature in-camera authenticity tech to combat fake AI images threat
27 Nov 2023
Mobiles News Icon

Mobiles By Brand

Blackzone Atom 4g FAQs

What is the price of the Blackzone Atom 4G in India? Icon Icon

Blackzone Atom 4G price in India at 4,300 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Unisoc SC9832A; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2600 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Blackzone Atom 4G? Icon Icon

How many colors are available in Blackzone Atom 4G? Icon Icon

What is the Blackzone Atom 4G Battery Capacity? Icon Icon

Is Blackzone Atom 4G Waterproof? Icon Icon

View More

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

Apple iPhone 15
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Black, Blue, Green, Pink, Yellow
₹79,900
Check Details
Realme 9 5G SE
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Starry Glow, Azure Glow
amazon
₹18,899
₹26,999
Buy Now
OnePlus 11
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Titan Black, Eternal Green
flipkart
₹51,299
₹56,999
Buy Now

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

OnePlus Open
(16 GB RAM,512 GB Storage) - Emerald Dusk , Voyager Black
₹139,999
Check Details
Vivo Y200 5G
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Desert Gold, Jungle Green
amazon
₹21,999
₹27,999
Buy Now
Vivo V29
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Space Black, Himalayan Blue, Majestic Red
₹31,928
Check Details
Vivo V29 Pro
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Himalayan Blue, Space Black
amazon
₹39,990
₹49,999
Buy Now
Latest Mobile Phones Icon

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

OnePlus Ace 2 Pro
(12 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Aurora Green, Titanium Grey
₹34,290
Check Details
Upcoming Mobile Phones Icon
Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones
OnePlus Open
(16 GB RAM,512 GB Storage) - Emerald Dusk , Voyager Black
₹139,999
Check Details
Vivo Y200 5G
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Desert Gold, Jungle Green
amazon
₹21,999
₹27,999
Buy Now
Vivo V29
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Space Black, Himalayan Blue, Majestic Red
₹31,928
Check Details
Vivo V29 Pro
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Himalayan Blue, Space Black
amazon
₹39,990
₹49,999
Buy Now
Latest Mobile Phones Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender Icon
    Icon
    Blackzone Atom 4g