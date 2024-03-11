 Caul X2 Plus - Price in India (June 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
CaulX2Plus_Display_1.77inches(4.5cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39706/heroimage/160911-v1-caul-x2-plus-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_CaulX2Plus_1
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39706/heroimage/160911-v1-caul-x2-plus-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_CaulX2Plus_2
Release date : 11 Mar 2024

Caul X2 Plus

Caul X2 Plus is a phone, available price is Rs 1,099 in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor , 2750 mAh Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Caul X2 Plus from HT Tech. Buy Caul X2 Plus now with free delivery.
Blue Grey Red
Key Specs

Display

1.77 inches

Battery

2750 mAh

Rear Camera

0.3 MP

Caul X2 Plus Price in India

The starting price for the Caul X2 Plus in India is Rs. 1,099.  It comes in the following colors: Blue, Grey and Red.

Caul X2 Plus

Blue, 1.77 inches Display Size, TFT
Caul X2 Plus Full Specifications

  • Battery

    2750 mAh

  • Display

    1.77 inches (4.5 cm)

  • Rear Camera

    0.3 MP

  • Removable

    Yes

  • Capacity

    2750 mAh

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Resolution

    0.3 MP Primary Camera

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Flash

    No

  • Image Resolution

    640 x 480 Pixels

  • Colours

    Blue, Grey, Red

  • Screen Size

    1.77 inches (4.5 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    226 ppi

  • Resolution

    240x320 px

  • Display Type

    TFT

  • Brand

    Caul

  • Launch Date

    March 11, 2024 (Official)

  • Special Features

    Torch Light, Auto Call Recording

  • Music

    Yes, Music Formats: MP3

  • FM Radio

    Yes, Wireless FM

  • Video Player

    Yes, Video Formats: 3GP

  • Video player

    Yes, Video Formats: 3GP

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Ring Tone

    Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • SIM 1

    2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz

  • SIM 2

    2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 2G

  • Other Facilities

    Calculator, Calendar, Alarm

  • Phone Book

    Yes, Limited

  • Games

    Yes

  • Instant Messaging

    Yes

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 64 GB
