Caul X2 Plus - Price in India (June 2024), Full Specs, Comparison

Caul X2 Plus is a phone, available price is Rs 1,099 in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor , 2750 mAh Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Caul X2 Plus from HT Tech. Buy Caul X2 Plus now with free delivery.
Blue
Grey
Red
Out of StockThis product is currently not available on Amazon
Key Specs
Display
1.77 inches
Battery
2750 mAh
Rear Camera
0.3 MP
Caul X2 Plus Price in India
The starting price for the Caul X2 Plus in India is Rs. 1,099. It comes in the following colors: Blue, Grey and Red.