Caul X2 - Price in India (June 2024), Full Specs, Comparison

Release date : 01 Dec 2023

Caul X2

Caul X2 is a phone, available price is Rs 1,099 in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor , 2750 mAh Battery and 32 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Caul X2 from HT Tech. Buy Caul X2 now with free delivery.
Black Green
32 MB
Key Specs

RAM

32 MB

Display

1.77 inches

Battery

2750 mAh

Rear Camera

0.3 MP

Caul X2 Price in India

The starting price for the Caul X2 in India is Rs. 1,099.  This is the Caul X2 base model with 32 MB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black and Green.

Caul X2

Black, 32 MB RAM, 32 MB Storage
Caul X2 Full Specifications

  • Display

    1.77 inches (4.5 cm)

  • Rear Camera

    0.3 MP

  • RAM

    32 MB

  • Battery

    2750 mAh

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Capacity

    2750 mAh

  • Removable

    Yes

  • Image Resolution

    640 x 480 Pixels

  • Flash

    No

  • Resolution

    0.3 MP Primary Camera

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Colours

    Black, Green

  • Display Type

    TFT

  • Pixel Density

    226 ppi

  • Screen Size

    1.77 inches (4.5 cm)

  • Resolution

    240x320 px

  • Brand

    Caul

  • Launch Date

    December 1, 2023 (Official)

  • Video player

    Yes, Video Formats: 3GP

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Special Features

    Torch Light

  • Music

    Yes, Music Formats: MP3

  • Ring Tone

    Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Video Player

    Yes, Video Formats: 3GP

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • SIM 1

    2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • SIM 2

    2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 2G

  • Games

    Yes

  • Phone Book

    Yes, Limited

  • Other Facilities

    Calculator, Calendar, Alarm

  • Internal Memory

    32 MB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 8 GB
