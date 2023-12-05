Caul X4 - Price in India (June 2024), Full Specs, Comparison

Caul X4 is a phone, available price is Rs 1,099 in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor , 2750 mAh Battery and 32 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Caul X4 from HT Tech. Buy Caul X4 now with free delivery.
Orange
32 MB
Out of StockThis product is currently not available on Amazon
Key Specs
RAM
32 MB
Display
1.77 inches
Battery
2750 mAh
Rear Camera
0.3 MP
Caul X4 Price in India
The starting price for the Caul X4 in India is Rs. 1,099. This is the Caul X4 base model with 32 MB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Orange.
Caul X4
Orange, 32 MB RAM, 32 MB Storage
Out of Stock
39% off
CAUL X4 with Camera Bluetooth Auto Call Recorder Dual Sim Wireless Fm 2750Mah Battery | Orange
CAUL X4 with Camera Bluetooth Auto Call Recorder Dual Sim Wireless Fm 2750Mah Battery | Orange