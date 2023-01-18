Celkon C230 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Celkon c230 Mobile Handset
Celkon c230 Mobile Handset
₹1,699
Buy Now
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.
Celkon C230 price in India starts at Rs.1,600. The lowest price of Celkon C230 is Rs.1,699 on amazon.in.
Celkon C230 price in India starts at Rs.1,600. The lowest price of Celkon C230 is Rs.1,699 on amazon.in.