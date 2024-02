Cellecor D6 Cellecor D6 is a phone, speculated price is Rs 1,849 in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor , 2500 mAh Battery and RAM.

1/3 2/3 View all Images View all Images 3/3 Key Specs Price ₹1,849 (speculated) Display 2.4 inches (6.1 cm) Rear Camera 0.3 MP Battery 2500 mAh See full specifications

Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Cellecor D6 Price in India The starting price for the Cellecor D6 in India is Rs. 1,849. It comes in the following colors: Cadet Blue.

Cellecor D6 Full Specifications Key Specs Battery 2500 mAh

Display 2.4 inches (6.1 cm)

Rear Camera 0.3 MP Battery Removable Yes

Type Li-ion

Capacity 2500 mAh Camera Resolution 0.3 MP Primary Camera

Camera Features Digital Zoom

Image Resolution 640 x 480 Pixels

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Camera Setup Single Design Colours Cadet Blue Display Screen Size 2.4 inches (6.1 cm)

Pixel Density 173 ppi

Display Type TFT General Brand Cellecor

Launch Date January 9, 2024 (Official) Multimedia Ring Tone Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration

FM Radio Yes, Wireless FM

Audio Jack 3.5 mm

Fm Radio Yes, Wireless FM

Video player Yes, Video Formats: 3GP

Music Yes, Music Formats: MP3

Loudspeaker Yes

Special Features Torch Light, Multi Languages, Auto Call Recording

Video Player Yes, Video Formats: 3GP Network & Connectivity Bluetooth Yes

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 2G

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

SIM 2 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz

SIM 1 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz Sensors Phone Book Yes, Limited

Games Yes

Other Facilities Calculator, Calendar, Alarm Storage Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 32 GB

