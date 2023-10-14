 Cellecor D5 Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Icon
Home Mobiles in India Cellecor Mobile Cellecor D5

Cellecor D5

Cellecor D5 is a phone, available price is Rs 1,199 in India with 0.8 MP Rear Camera, Processor , 2750 mAh Battery and 32 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Cellecor D5 from HT Tech. Buy Cellecor D5 now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 14 October 2023
Overview Specs Alternatives Videos News
CellecorD5_Display_1.8inches(4.57cm)
CellecorD5_RAM_32MB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39307/heroimage/158921-v1-cellecor-d5-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_CellecorD5_2
1/3 CellecorD5_Display_1.8inches(4.57cm)
2/3 CellecorD5_RAM_32MB"
View all Images 3/3 CellecorD5_2"
Key Specs
₹1,199
32 MB
1.8 inches (4.57 cm)
0.8 MP
2750 mAh
32 MB
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

Cellecor D5 Price in India

The starting price for the Cellecor D5 in India is Rs. 1,199.  This is the Cellecor D5 base model with 32 MB RAM and ...Read More

The starting price for the Cellecor D5 in India is Rs. 1,199.  This is the Cellecor D5 base model with 32 MB RAM and 32 MB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black.

Cellecor D5

(32 MB RAM,32 MB Storage) - Black
amazon
Out of Stock

Cellecor D5 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 0.8 MP
  • 1.8 inches (4.57 cm)
  • 2750 mAh
Battery
  • Li-ion
  • Yes
  • 2750 mAh
Camera
  • 1024 x 768 Pixels
  • Digital Zoom
  • 0.8 MP Primary Camera
  • Single
  • Yes, LED Flash
Design
  • Black
Display
  • TFT
  • 114 ppi
  • 1.8 inches (4.57 cm)
General
  • September 7, 2023 (Official)
  • Cellecor
Multimedia
  • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP
  • Yes
  • Torch Light, Multi Languages, Auto Call Recording
  • Yes, Wireless FM
  • Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration
  • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP
  • Yes, Music Formats: MP3
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
  • Yes
Performance
  • 32 MB
Sensors
  • Calculator, Calendar, Alarm
  • Yes, Limited
  • Yes
Storage
  • 32 MB
  • Yes, Up to 32 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?
More from Cellecor
Icon
Cellecor D8
Black, Blue
Add to compare
₹ 1,449
Check Details
Cellecor D2
(32 MB RAM,32 MB Storage) - Black, Blue
Add to compare
₹ 1,749
Check Details
Cellecor D10
(32 MB RAM,32 MB Storage) - Black, Blue
Add to compare
₹ 1,449
Check Details
Cellecor X5
(32 MB RAM,32 MB Storage) - Black, Blue
Add to compare
₹ 2,199
Check Details
View All Cellecor Mobiles Icon
Cellecor D5 Competitors
Icon
Add to compare
₹ 1,199
Check Details
Forme Mini 4
Black
Add to compare
₹ 1,049
Check Details
Add to compare
₹ 1,050
Check Details
Add to compare
₹ 1,120
Check Details
IAir D15
Black, Brown, Gold, Green
Add to compare
₹ 1,119
Check Details
Karbonn K140
Black
Add to compare
₹ 1,240
Check Details
Karbonn KX5
Black, Orange
Add to compare
₹ 1,340
Check Details
Karbonn Y1
(32 MB RAM,32 MB Storage) - Black
Add to compare
₹ 1,049
Check Details
Cellecor X3
Black
Add to compare
₹ 1,119
Check Details
BlackZone Believer
Gold, Red, Dark Blue
Add to compare
₹ 1,299
Check Details

Mobiles Videos

View all Icon
Icon
Know about the most affordable smartphone Realme Narzo 60x 5g.Icon
Realme Narzo 60x:Check specs, features, price, more
11 Oct 2023
Check out the best smartphone under 20000.Icon
Revvl 6x 5G, Revvl 6x Pro 5G Price Revealed
23 Aug 2023
Samsung Galaxy F34 5G to launch in India soon.Icon
Samsung Galaxy F34 5G: Launch date confirmed, Check specs, price, more
08 Aug 2023
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date is revealed! This is what we know about the phone and its price.Icon
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date revealed! Expected to be a midrange smartphone
04 Aug 2023
The new Sony Xperia 1 V is launched in India. Check out why the phone's camera is so hypedIcon
Sony Xperia 1 V launched: Check out its best camera quality
04 Aug 2023
Honor 90 is expected to launch soon in India. check out the expected features, specs and more. Icon
Honor 90 to Launch in India: Check out its feature, camera and more
31 Jul 2023
iQOO Neo 7 Pro launchIcon
iQOO Neo 7 Pro: Most affordable snapdragon 8+ gen 1 smartphone
07 Jul 2023
Nothing Phone 2 features and specs Icon
The Ultimate Tech Upgrade: The Nothing Phone 2: Features & Price
19 May 2023
Big upgrade for Samsung Galaxy S24 Series: All you need to knowIcon
Big upgrade for Samsung Galaxy S24 Series: All you need to know
01 May 2023
Best 5 feature-rich phones under 12000Icon
5 best feature-rich phones under 12000: Samsung Galaxy F13, Realme C55, Motorola G32, more
22 Apr 2023

Cellecor D5 News

Icon
iPhone 11 Pro Max sale
Grab amazing offers on iPhone 11 Pro Max; Check Flipkart price now
13 Oct 2023
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Impressive markdown! Forget 74999 cost! Get Samsung Galaxy S21 FE for just 5749 THIS way
13 Oct 2023
Apple iPhone 14
iPhone 14 price cut alert! Not 79900, nab iPhone under 40000 with this incredible deal
13 Oct 2023
Google Pixel 7 Pro
Astonishing deal! Google Pixel 7 pro price falls to LOWEST at 30250
13 Oct 2023
Samsung Galaxy S23
Incredible deal! Not 95999, reduce Samsung Galaxy S23 price to 20119 THIS way
13 Oct 2023
Apple
Great deal! Grab 49900 priced iPhone SE 3 at just 17201 this way
13 Oct 2023
View All Mobiles News Icon

Mobiles By Brand

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

Apple iPhone 15
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Black, Blue, Green, Pink, Yellow
amazon
₹89,900
Buy Now
Realme 9 5G SE
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Starry Glow, Azure Glow
amazon
₹19,499
₹24,999
Buy Now
OnePlus 11
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Titan Black, Eternal Green
amazon
₹44,998
Buy Now

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

Vivo V29 Pro
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Himalayan Blue, Space Black
₹39,999
Check Details
Vivo Y17s
(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Glitter Purple, Forest Green
₹11,999
Check Details
Vivo T2 Pro
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - New Moon Black, Dune Gold
₹21,999
Check Details
Realme C53 6GB RAM
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Champion Gold, Champion Black
₹11,999
Check Details

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

OPPO F22s
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)
₹20,990
Check Details
OnePlus 11E
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)
₹47,990
Check Details
Vivo S17
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Black, Mountain Sea Green, Sea Flowers
₹29,060
Check Details
OPPO Reno9A
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Moon White, Night Black
₹23,790
Check Details
Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime
    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
    Amazon Great Indian Festival
    GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
    GTA 6
    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender Icon
    Icon
    Cellecor D5