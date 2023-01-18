 Cellecor R4 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Cellecor R4

    Cellecor R4

    Cellecor R4 is a phone, available price is Rs 1,119 in India with 0.8 MP Rear Camera, Processor, 1000 mAh Battery and 32 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Cellecor R4 from HT Tech. Buy Cellecor R4 now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P37037/heroimage/148943-v1-cellecor-r4-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P37037/images/Design/148943-v1-cellecor-r4-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P37037/images/Design/148943-v1-cellecor-r4-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹1,119
    32 MB
    1.8 inches (4.57 cm)
    0.8 MP
    1000 mAh
    amazon
    ₹ 1,119
    Buy Now

    Cellecor R4 Price in India

    Cellecor R4 price in India starts at Rs.1,119. The lowest price of Cellecor R4 is Rs.1,119 on amazon.in.

    Cellecor R4 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 1000 mAh
    • 0.8 MP
    • 1.8 inches (4.57 cm)
    Battery
    • 1000 mAh
    • Yes
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • Single
    • 0.8 MP Primary Camera
    • 1024 x 768 Pixels
    • Digital Zoom
    • No
    Design
    • Royal Black, Royal Blue
    Display
    • 1.8 inches (4.57 cm)
    • 128 x 160 pixels
    • TFT
    • 114 ppi
    General
    • December 28, 2021 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Not Available, 2G: Available
    • Cellecor
    • R4
    Multimedia
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP
    • Yes, Wireless FM
    • Yes, Music Formats: MP3
    • Torch Light, Auto Call Recording
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes, Wireless FM
    • Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    Performance
    • 32 MB
    • 0.8 MP
    Special Features
    • Yes
    • Calculator, Calendar, Alarm
    • Yes, Limited
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 32 MB
    Cellecor R4