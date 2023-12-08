 Cellecor X30 Plus - Price in India (December 2023), Full Specs, Comparison
Cellecor X30 Plus

Cellecor X30 Plus is a phone, available price is Rs 1,664 in India with 0.8 MP Rear Camera, Processor , 2750 mAh Battery and 32 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Cellecor X30 Plus from HT Tech. Buy Cellecor X30 Plus now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 08 December 2023
CellecorX30Plus_Display_2.8inches(7.11cm)
CellecorX30Plus_RAM_32MB
1/2 CellecorX30Plus_Display_2.8inches(7.11cm)
View all Images 2/2 CellecorX30Plus_RAM_32MB"
Key Specs
₹1,664
32 MB
2.8 inches (7.11 cm)
0.8 MP
2750 mAh
32 MB
See full specifications
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Cellecor X30 Plus Price in India

The starting price for the Cellecor X30 Plus in India is Rs. 1,664.  This is the Cellecor X30 Plus base model with 32 MB RAM and 32 MB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black, Gold and Green.

Cellecor X30 Plus

(32 MB RAM,32 MB Storage) - Black, Gold, Green
Cellecor X30 Plus Full Specifications

Key Specs Icon
  • 2.8 inches (7.11 cm)
  • 2750 mAh
  • 0.8 MP
Battery Icon
  • Yes
  • Li-ion
  • 2750 mAh
Camera Icon
  • No
  • 1024 x 768 Pixels
  • Digital Zoom
  • 0.8 MP Primary Camera
  • Single
Design Icon
  • Black, Gold, Green
Display Icon
  • 143 ppi
  • 2.8 inches (7.11 cm)
  • TFT
General Icon
  • August 9, 2022 (Official)
  • Cellecor
Multimedia Icon
  • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP
  • Yes, Wireless FM
  • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP
  • Torch Light, Multi Languages, Auto Call Recording
  • Yes
  • Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration
  • Yes, Music Formats: MP3
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity Icon
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
  • Yes
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
Performance Icon
  • 32 MB
Sensors Icon
  • Calculator, Alarm
  • Yes
  • Yes, Limited
Storage Icon
  • 32 MB
  • Yes, Up to 8 GB
    Cellecor X30 Plus