Best gaming chairs with 180-degree reclining support in India: Green Soul, BAYBEE Drogo, and more

Best gaming chairs in India: Best Gaming chairs with reclining support are an integral part of any gamer's setup for those who want to excel at competitive gaming. Here are some of the best gaming chairs under 20,000 in India.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 27 2024, 18:03 IST
Gaming chairs best deals on Amazon -- You don’t have to break your bank to buy gaming chairs in India. (Green Soul, BAYBEE DROGO, Drogo)

Products included in this article

Best Gaming Chair in India: Gaming chairs are one of the most neglected pieces in any gamer's setup, mostly because they usually spend most of their budget on the PC hardware itself. This leaves very little room to invest in a good gaming chair. This approach isn't right because investing in a good gaming chair, especially if you spend a lot of hours gaming, is paramount—not just for your gaming performance, but also for your body, particularly your spine health.

That said, while in India we have limited options to choose from, there is still a solid collection of chairs available. Here, we have curated a list of four gaming chairs under 20,000 that will suit most gaming setups.

Also Read: Sony PS5 could soon support PS3 games via emulation: What we know so far

BAYBEE Drogo Multi-Purpose Ergonomic Gaming Chair

The construction of this chair makes it ideal for gamers and daily workers, or people working from home. This is due to its wingback design that provides adequate support to both your lumbar and lower back. Plus, this chair can be adjusted based on your preference, thanks to its 90-180 degree reclining, 20-degree rocking, retractable footrest, and adjustable seat height. 

It also has a built-in massager that takes power via USB-C, allowing you to unwind after a long gaming or work session. Made of PU leather, it avoids animal cruelty while offering a good build. The base is of good quality metallic construction, ensuring the chair remains durable.

Green Soul Vision Multi-Functional Ergonomic Gaming Chair

There are many things going for this chair, first of which is the quality of the seat itself and the back mesh. The breathable mesh keeps you comfortable and cool for long hours. However, the choice of material differs based on the colour you buy. If you buy the black one, you get PU leather construction, which won't be as breathable as the mesh model. 

That said, it does feature a lumbar pillow and velour neck support. To keep it durable, the chair features a metal base and PU wheels, and you also get a height-adjustable Class 4 Gas Lift.

Also Read: 5 best BLDC fans with remote control, Alexa under 15,000 for your smart home - Atomberg, Orient, Havells and more

DROGO Throne Ergonomic Gaming Chair with Footrest

This chair is known for its soft fabric and aesthetic design. It's unlike other gaming chairs you'd find (with their flashy neon and black colours). It comes in Throne Lite Grey, Throne Lite Blue, Throne Dark Blue, and Throne Black. You can choose any of the colours depending on your setup. 

The Drogo Throne chair features a 360-degree swivel, a 10cm height adjustment, and back angle refinement to 180 degrees. You also get a footrest for tired feet and a 5-point anti-rollover nylon wheelbase to make the chair stable.

Dr Luxur Leeroy Ergonomic Gaming Chair

This is for those gamers who want a gaming setup that pops and looks good during streams, thanks to the striking Blue (Leeroy) colour. Not only will it stand out, but it is also supremely comfortable. More importantly, this chair undercuts the other chairs in this list by roughly 3-4 thousand, making it more value for money. 

However, it still features a 180-degree reclining setup, memory foam neck pillows, lumbar support, and PU leather outer fabric. Moreover, you get adjustable armrests for arm and wrist comfort.

Also Read: 5 must-play RPGs that you can't afford to miss in 2024: Persona 3 Reload, Stellar Blade, and more

First Published Date: 27 Jun, 18:03 IST
