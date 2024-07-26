Epic Games shifts Fortnite to AltStore PAL, exits Samsung Galaxy Store over restrictions

Epic Games has announced plans to bring Fortnite to AltStore PAL, a third-party iOS app store available only in the EU. In a blog post on Thursday, the company outlined its strategy for mobile store distribution and hinted at future support for additional third-party stores. The announcement signifies Epic's ongoing efforts to expand its presence across different platforms, despite ongoing legal and business challenges.

Plans for Additional Game Releases

The blog post revealed that Epic Games aims to make its mobile games, including Fortnite, accessible on platforms that support and treat developers fairly. Although no specific timeline was provided, Epic's spokesperson, Natalie Munoz, confirmed plans to also introduce Rocket League Sideswipe on AltStore PAL. AltStore's co-founder, Riley Testut, expressed excitement about the collaboration, emphasising the importance of bringing more games to their platform.

Epic Games is actively working on expanding Fortnite's availability in the EU and plans to launch its own app store for iOS and Android devices. The company emphasised that it will cease distribution partnerships with mobile stores that act as "rent collectors" without fostering a competitive and fair environment for all developers. This statement suggests a shift in Epic's approach towards more developer-friendly platforms, even if it means losing special deals for their games.

Challenges with Samsung's Galaxy Store

Additionally, Epic Games announced the removal of Fortnite and other apps, including Rocket League Sideswipe and Postparty, from Samsung's Galaxy Store. The decision was influenced by two primary factors. First, Samsung's “Auto Blocker” feature, which blocks sideloading of apps by default, prompted concern. Although users can disable this feature, it adds an extra layer of restriction that Epic views unfavourably. Second, revelations from the US Epic vs. Google lawsuit indicated that Google had proposed measures to Samsung aimed at limiting competition in the Android app distribution market, such as Project Banyan, according to a report by 9to5Google.

Samsung's Auto Blocker Controversy

The issue came to light with the release of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, which featured One UI 6.1.1. This new UI version includes the Auto Blocker function, designed to block apps from unverified sources and restrict software updates via USB. Epic Games criticised this move as detrimental to developer freedom and competition, leading to their decision to pull Fortnite from the Galaxy Store.

Samsung's automatic blocking feature, while not entirely new, adds a significant security layer that users must disable to install third-party apps. This development is part of a broader trend in the Android ecosystem to prevent installations from unknown sources, but Epic Games sees it as a step too far.

Epic Games Future Updates and Availability

Epic Games plans to release more information regarding its mobile launch strategy soon. In the meantime, Fortnite and other Epic titles remain available for download directly from the Epic Games website, provided users disable Samsung's Auto Blocking feature. This approach reflects Epic's commitment to ensuring accessibility and fair play in the mobile gaming market, even amid regulatory and technological challenges.