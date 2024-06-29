GTA Online Halloween event to feature ghosts, UFO abductions, and new weather effects
Rockstar Games plans to revive the Ghosts Exposed Ghost Hunting event for GTA Online's Halloween festivities, featuring new collectibles, UFO abductions, and Halloween-specific weather effects.
Since the launch of the Bottom Dollar Bounties update, a data miner known as Arthur (X/@_arthur1781) has been consistently sharing leaked details. On June 25, 2024, Arthur revealed that Rockstar plans to revive the Ghosts Exposed Ghost Hunting event from the previous year.
Ghosts of the Past Return with a New Twist
According to the leak, while the nature of the collectibles event remains similar, Rockstar has adjusted the timing and added Dom Beasley as the final ghost. Fans will remember Dom as the stunt enthusiast from Grand Theft Auto 5's Story Mode, who met his end in 2013.
In addition to the ghost hunting, UFO sightings - a staple of GTA Online's Halloween festivities - will return with an intriguing twist. The 2024 event is set to include UFO abductions, adding an extra layer of excitement. Players might find themselves transported to the Fort Zancudo Bunker, where their choices will determine whether they strategically escape or meet their end within its confines.
Moreover, the update introduces new weather effects tailored for the Halloween event. Arthur's findings indicate that the game files contain "Snow Halloween" and "Rain Halloween" weather settings. It is speculated that the rainy weather effect will feature prominently during the Halloween 2024 event.
Anticipation Builds for a Thrilling Halloween in Los Santos
As the official launch of the GTA Online Bottom Dollar Bounties DLC approaches, players eagerly await confirmation from Rockstar Games regarding these thrilling additions. Until then, the community remains abuzz with anticipation for a Halloween event that promises to deliver both familiar thrills and fresh surprises.
