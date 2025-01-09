Latest Tech News Gaming Gaming News PUBG Mobile 3.6 Update Release: Top Features Revealed

PUBG Mobile 3.6 Update Release: Top Features Revealed

PUBG Mobile 3.6 Update Download: PUBG Mobile 3.6 update will be available for download from the Google Play Store for Android users and the App Store for iOS users starting January 9.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 09 2025, 11:10 IST
PUBG: New State is an entirely different game as compared to PUBG Mobile but it remains to be seen if this gets ministry clearance.
PUBG: New State is an entirely different game as compared to PUBG Mobile but it remains to be seen if this gets ministry clearance. (PUBG)

PUBG Mobile 3.6 Update Download: The wait is finally over for PUBG Mobile enthusiasts. The franchise has officially announced the release date for the much-anticipated PUBG Mobile 3.6 update. The update is set to roll out globally onJanuary 9, 2025, for both Android and iOS users. Packed with exciting new features, including vehicles, elemental powers, and a Japanese theme, the update promises to enhance the gaming experience significantly.

PUBG Mobile 3.6 Update: Key Features

The PUBG Mobile 3.6 update brings several new elements to keep players engaged. The standout addition is the introduction offour elemental powers, offering unique gameplay mechanics and strategies. Here's a breakdown of these powers:

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
11% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹119,990Original price:₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.9 inches Display Size
₹89,990
Check details

Flaming Phoenix

Flaming Phoenix is a powerful offensive weapon that unleashes devastating damage in the targeted area. After activation, the ability resets, and players will encounter a cooldown period before it can be reused.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Aqua Dragon

Aqua Dragon introduces a defensive strategy, spawning water dragons that create barriers to obstruct enemy vision. While vehicles, bullets, and other items can pass through the barrier, their damage is significantly reduced, giving players a tactical advantage.

World Wind Tiger

This ability lets players ride a wind tiger across the sky on a floating cloud. While in motion, players are protected by windshields from the front and sides. However, they won't be able to use weapons or shoot during this flight.

Nature Spirit

Nature Spirit allows players to summon a deer spirit capable of travelling long distances quickly. Additionally, players can teleport to the deer's position, opening opportunities for surprise attacks and quick escapes.

In addition to these elemental powers, the update will feature aJapanese theme throughout the game, enhancing the aesthetic and providing a fresh look to the maps and in-game environments. New vehicles and other gameplay enhancements are also expected, further enriching the PUBG Mobile experience.

How to Update PUBG Mobile

The PUBG Mobile 3.6 update will be available for download from theGoogle Play Store for Android users and theApp Store for iOS users starting January 9. Players are advised to ensure their devices have sufficient storage and a stable internet connection for a seamless update experience.

 

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 09 Jan, 11:10 IST
Tags:
Trending: garena free fire max redeem codes for october 18: diwali faded wheel event garena free fire max redeem codes for october 21: check out diwali lucky draw event gta v pc cheats: list of all gta v pc cheat codes garena free fire redeem codes for october 21: access latest codes now red dead redemption 3 speculation ignites as rob wiethoff drops hints about future directions gta san andreas definitive edition to exit ps plus free games on this date- all details garena free fire max redeem codes for october 14: diwali event 2024 are here red dead redemption pc port to launch soon at $49.99; is it worth the price for gamers? gta 6 may face intense rivalry as former rockstar founder’s mindseye enters gaming arena grand theft hamlet: fan made film blends shakespeare and gaming, coming soon to theatres
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Lenovo Legion Go S handheld gaming console

Lenovo unveils Legion Go S handheld gaming console with AMD Ryzen processors
Red Dead Redemption 2

5 must-play GTA-Like games to play before GTA 6 launches (2025)
WWE 2K25

WWE 2K25: A new era of wrestling action coming soon to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC
Nvidia GeForce Now

Nvidia GeForce Now launches in India, bringing cloud gaming and AAA titles to more gamers
GTA 6

GTA 6 release: Here’s why GTA fans should explore Liberty City before the new era of Vice City arrives

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets