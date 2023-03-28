 Gfive Falak Price in India (28, March, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.
Gfive Falak

Gfive Falak is a phone, available price is Rs 1,199 in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Gfive Falak from HT Tech. Buy Gfive Falak now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 28 March 2023
Key Specs
₹1,199
2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
0.3 MP
3000 mAh
amazon
₹ 1,199 M.R.P. ₹1,499
Gfive Phones Prices in India

Gfive mobiles price in India starts from Rs.479. HT Tech has 81 Gfive mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

Gfive Falak Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 3000 mAh
  • 2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
  • 0.3 MP
Battery
  • 3000 mAh
  • Li-ion
  • Yes
Camera
  • 0.3 MP Primary Camera
  • No
  • 640 x 480 Pixels
  • Digital Zoom
  • Single
Design
  • Silver
Display
  • TFT
  • 2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
  • 240 x 320 pixels
  • 167 ppi
General
  • Falak
  • March 18, 2022 (Official)
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Not Available,
    3G: Not Available, 2G: Available
  • Gfive
Multimedia
  • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP
  • Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
  • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP
  • Yes, Music Formats: MP3
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Torch Light, Multi Languages
Network & Connectivity
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes
Smart TV Features
  • 0.3 MP
Special Features
  • Yes, Limited
  • Yes
  • Calculator, Calendar, Alarm
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 16 GB
    Gfive Falak