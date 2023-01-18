Gfive V2 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

G'Five V2 Dual Sim, Black+Gold
G'Five V2 Dual Sim, Black+Gold
₹695
₹1,299
Buy Now
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.
Gfive V2 price in India starts at Rs.749. The lowest price of Gfive V2 is Rs.695 on amazon.in.
Gfive V2 price in India starts at Rs.749. The lowest price of Gfive V2 is Rs.695 on amazon.in.