 Google Pixel 4 Price in India (03 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Google Pixel 4 is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 19,990 in India with 12.2 MP + 16 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 485 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 485 + 1.78 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 485) Processor , 2800 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Google Pixel 4 from HT Tech. Buy Google Pixel 4 now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 03 July 2023
Key Specs
₹19,990
64 GB
5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 485 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 485 + 1.78 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 485)
12.2 MP + 16 MP
8 MP
2800 mAh
Android v10 (Q)
6 GB
See full specifications
Google mobiles price in India starts from Rs.6,999. HT Tech has 41 Google mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

Google Pixel 4 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 2800 mAh
  • 12.2 MP + 16 MP
  • 8 MP
  • 5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
Battery
  • Yes
  • 2800 mAh
  • No
  • Yes, Fast
  • Li-ion
  • Yes
Camera
  • F1.7
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Fixed Focus
  • Yes
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
  • 8 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera(1.22µm pixel size)
  • Single
  • F2.0
Design
  • Yes, Water resistant, IP68
  • Dust proof
  • Just Black, Clearly White, Oh So Orange
  • 162 grams
  • 147.1 mm
  • 68.8 mm
  • 8.2 mm
Display
  • 5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
  • Yes
  • 443 ppi
  • Yes
  • 79.73 %
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v5
  • OLED
  • 90 Hz
  • 19:9
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 1080 x 2280 pixels
General
  • January 28, 2020 (Official)
  • No
  • Android v10 (Q)
  • Pixel 4
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Google
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • USB Type-C
  • No
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes
  • Yes, v5.0
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz, MIMO
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: eSIM
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 14) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 700(band 29) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
Performance
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
  • LPDDR4X
  • Adreno 640
  • 6 GB
  • Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 485 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 485 + 1.78 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 485)
  • 64 bit
Smart TV Features
  • 12.2 MP + 16 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyroscope
Storage
  • No
  • 64 GB
    Google Pixel 4