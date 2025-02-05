Latest Tech News How To Game Changer OTT release date: Ram Charan’s political-drama movie to stream online on…

It remains to be seen whether Game Changer will perform better on streaming platforms, where audiences may respond differently to the political drama.

Game Changer, the high-profile political drama starring Ram Charan and directed by Shankar Shanmugam, was expected to be a major hit, especially with its Sankranthi release on January 10, 2025. However, despite grand expectations and a star-studded cast, the film failed to make a significant impact at the box office. Now, in an attempt to reach a wider audience, Amazon Prime Video has announced that the film will be available for streaming from February 7, 2025, in Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada. The Hindi version will follow later, after an 8-week delay.

A Star-Studded Cast and Mixed Reception

In Game Changer, Ram Charan plays a dual role, portraying an IAS officer who takes on political corruption. Kiara Advani stars as the female lead, with Anjali, SJ Suryah, Samuthirakani, Jayaram, and Srikanth playing pivotal roles. Despite the impressive cast and a high-budget production, the movie's reception has been far from what was expected for a Sankranthi release, a period known for big-budget films.

Though the film initially seemed to perform well, reports suggest that it did not meet the high expectations. On its opening day, the film grossed an estimated 80.1 crore, but official social media posts later claimed a worldwide gross of 186 crore, which many critics and audiences found exaggerated. This led to some backlash, with accusations that the numbers were inflated to create the illusion of a box-office hit.

Music Receives Praise Amidst Mixed Reviews

One of the few bright spots in the film has been its music, composed by Thaman. The score has been widely praised for its emotional depth and powerful re-recording, which helped elevate the film's political drama. In response to fan excitement, Thaman announced that the official soundtrack (OST) would be released on February 1, 2025, featuring additional versions of the tracks, further energising fans who appreciated his work on the film.

OTT Release: The Final Test

With the film's box office performance falling short of expectations, its OTT release is now a crucial test. It remains to be seen whether Game Changer will perform better on streaming platforms, where audiences may respond differently to the political drama. The film's quick digital debut could provide a second chance for Ram Charan and the filmmakers to find success with viewers who missed it in cinemas.

