Kadhalikka Neramillai movie OTT release: When and where to watch Nithiya Menon’s trending movie in Hindi

Kadhalikka Neramillai movie OTT release: Kadhalikka Neramillai has been generating a buzz for its unique narrative, and it has officially arrived on Netflix following its successful run in theatres. The movie delves into the life of a single, unmarried woman who decides to undergo IVF after a painful breakup. With a plot that explores themes of single parenthood and modern-day relationships, the film has captured the attention of audiences for its refreshing and thought-provoking storyline.

Director Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi's Unique Vision

Directed by Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi, "Kadhalikka Neramillai" is far from your average romance or rom-com. Udhayanidhi shared her inspiration for the project in an interview with DT Next, explaining that the idea emerged during a casual conversation with friends. “The storytelling aspect has always excited me. That's why I came here to make films. This idea started to brew when friends met over a cup of coffee, and we all found it interesting,” she said.

Udhayanidhi went on to explain that the movie leans more towards drama than romance, aiming to provide a feel-good experience for its viewers. "I wanted to create a film that would leave everyone feeling good," she added, reflecting the film's uplifting tone and positive message.

Nithya Menon's Candid Confessions

Nithya Menon, known for her bold performances, plays the lead role in "Kadhalikka Neramillai." In a promotional interview with Cinema Vikatan, the actress candidly spoke about the challenges actors face within the industry. “There is a level of inhumanity in films. No matter how sick you are, you're expected to show up and shoot,” Menon confessed, shedding light on the pressures of the profession.

Despite the challenges, Menon highlighted a positive experience with director Mysskin, who she praised for his understanding. “For the first time, I told a male director that I had my period. He asked, ‘Is it your first day?' and told me to rest. It was such a refreshing change,” Menon shared, emphasizing the importance of empathy in the industry.

A Stellar Cast and Widespread Appeal

The film also stars Ravi Mohan, Yogi Babu, Vinay Rai, T.J. Bhanu, and Lal, who play crucial roles, adding depth and variety to the film's narrative. With its availability on Netflix in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi, "Kadhalikka Neramillai" has reached a broader audience, transcending language barriers.

By offering a new perspective on IVF and single parenthood, the film serves as an insightful commentary on contemporary issues, all while delivering an uplifting and heartwarming experience for its viewers.



