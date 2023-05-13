Home How To Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway OTT release date: Where to watch Rani Mukerji film online

Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway OTT release date: Where to watch Rani Mukerji film online

Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway OTT release: The legal drama film starring Rani Mukerji has made its digital debut. Know where you can watch it online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 13 2023, 15:47 IST
Have you watched Section 375 or Jolly LLB and loved them? Then you are a fan of legal dramas. The interesting courtroom battles which swing from one side to the other hold the key to your excitement. But sadly, it is not a very popular genre so there are only a few movie releases a year that revolve around a courtroom. But as it turns out, Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway, starring Rani Mukerji has finally reached streaming platforms. If you are interested in watching it too, then check out where to watch Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway OTT release.

Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway OTT release: Details

The Hindi-language legal drama film is written and directed by Ashima Chibber. The film is inspired by the real-life story of an Indian couple whose children were taken away by Norwegian authorities in 2011. The film made its theatrical release in March 2023 and received mixed critical opinions. Interestingly, the film is the highest-grossing film in Norway and has become the most-watched South Asian film in the country as well.

The story of movie revolves around a couple and their two kids who live in Stavanger in Norway. The Norwegian Child Welfare Services take away the custody of their children and claim that the couple is unfit to hold custody. As a response, the mother decides to sue to the government to win back custody of her kids.

The film stars Rani Mukerji, Anirban Bhattacharya, Neena Gupta, Jim Sarbh, Barun Chanda, Mithu Chakraborty among others.

The official trailer of the movie was posted on YouTube and has received 20 million views, 202,000 likes and more than 11,000 comments.

Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway OTT release: Where to watch

Netflix announced the film on Twitter yesterday, May 12 with the caption, “A fearless mother, her unwavering love for her children and a relentless fight. Watch Rani Mukerji take on the world in #MrsChatterjeeVsNorway, now streaming on Netflix”. You can watch the film right now as long as you have a subscription to the platform.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 13 May, 15:47 IST
