Pippa OTT release: Know when and where to watch Ishaan Khatter and Mrunal Thakur film online

Over the years the Indian war-time film genre has gained a lot of popularity. Films like URI, Shershah, and others have an immense fan base. Now a new film named Pippa is ready to make its OTT debut. The film stars two young actors Ishaan Khatter and Mrunal Thakur in the leading roles. Pippa is based on the book ‘The Burning Chaffees' and the film tells the story of Captain Balram Singh Mehta of the 45th Cavalry Tank Squadron. Know more about Pippa and watch the film from the comfort of your home on the OTT platform.

Pippa OTT release: Plot, Cast, and more

The film revolves around Captain Mehta of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron who had fought against Pakistan on India's Eastern Front in the year 1971. The film is expected to showcase the real-time war events and situations which the captain and his whole team faced. Pippa is directed by Raja Krishna Menon and written by Ravinder Randhawa, Tanmay Mohan and the director himself. Alongside Ishaan Khatter and Mrunal Thakur, you will also see Priyanshu Painyuli and Soni Razdan in supporting roles.

Prime Video released the film trailer 9 days ago and it has already received over 15 million views and 32000 likes. The trailer itself was interesting and the whole movie will unfold the 1971 war-time situation. If you also want to watch the film, know when and where to watch Pippa.

Pippa OTT release: When, where to watch online

Pippa will make the OTT debut today, November 10, 2023, on Amazon Prime Video. Spend the long Diwali weekend with your friends and family and enjoy Pippa from the comfort of your home.

Note that to watch the film of Prime video, you will require a monthly subscription plan. The membership is available at just Rs.1499 per year and it grants you access to various Amazon benefits.