Rekhachithram OTT release: Asif Ali and Anaswara Rajan’s crime thriller may stream online on…

With Rekhachithram hitting cinemas on January 9, 2025, fans speculate the online premiere could take place by the end of February or in the first week of March.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 13 2025, 09:08 IST
While no official confirmation has been made by the streaming platform, it is widely expected that Rekhachithram will be released on Sony LIV.

Rekhachithram, the highly anticipated Malayalam crime thriller starring Asif Ali and Anaswara Rajan, is gearing up for its digital release after a successful theatrical run. Directed by Jofin T. Chacko, the film has garnered positive reviews from both critics and audiences alike, leaving fans eager to see it again on OTT.

When Will It Stream?

While no official confirmation has been made by the streaming platform, it is widely expected that Rekhachithram will be released on Sony LIV. Some reports had suggested a release date of February 5, 2025, but this has not been confirmed. Typically, films make their OTT debut around 45 days after their theatrical release, and with Rekhachithram hitting cinemas on January 9, 2025, fans speculate the online premiere could take place by the end of February or in the first week of March.

Plot of Rekhachithram

Set in the picturesque town of Malakkappara, Rekhachithram follows Vikek, an SHO (Station House Officer), as he investigates the apparent suicide of a man named Rajendran. As the case unravels, dark secrets emerge, unveiling Rajendran's criminal activities and the mysterious disappearance of a young girl. The film explores themes of history, alternate history, and the powerful influence of cinema.

Also read
An Impressive Cast and Crew

The gripping mystery thriller features Asif Ali and Anaswara Rajan in lead roles. Directed by Jofin T. Chacko, the screenplay was written by John Manthrickal and Ramu Sunil. Cinematography was handled by Appu Prabhakar, with editing by Shameer Muhammad. The visual effects were overseen by Andrew D'Cruz and Vishakh Babu. Produced by Kavya Film Company and Ann Mega Media, Rekhachithram is a project that promises both mystery and visual appeal.

For those looking for more content, OTTplay offers access to over 37 OTT platforms and 500+ live TV channels for just Rs. 149 – perfect for a weekend of unlimited entertainment.

 

First Published Date: 13 Feb, 09:08 IST
