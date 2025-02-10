Latest Tech News How To Sankranthiki Vasthunam OTT release: Venkatesh Daggubati movie continues to dominate, may stream online on…

Sankranthiki Vasthunam has been receiving rave reviews for its engaging storyline, excellent performances, and fast-paced direction.

| Updated on: Feb 10 2025, 08:09 IST
Initially slated to debut on digital platforms in February 2025, the OTT release of Sankranthiki Vasthunam has been postponed.

Sankranthiki Vasthunam, starring Venkatesh Daggubati, has captivated audiences with its thrilling blend of action and comedy. The film has quickly become a major hit, grossing over 177 crore in India and surpassing 220 crore globally. With such a remarkable run, it has become one of the biggest successes of 2024, leaving audiences eagerly anticipating its digital release. However, recent reports suggest that the film's OTT debut, initially scheduled for February 2025, may be delayed.

Possible Delay in OTT Release

The delay appears to be a strategic decision stemming from the film's outstanding performance at the box office. Zee5, which reportedly secured the digital streaming rights for 30 crore, was expected to launch the film in February. However, producer Dil Raju is said to be in discussions with Zee5 to push back the digital premiere, likely to March 2025, to maximise the film's ongoing success in cinemas. Sources suggest that releasing the film on OTT too soon could harm its continued box-office momentum, as it is still drawing large crowds to theatres.

Continued Popularity and Critical Acclaim

Sankranthiki Vasthunam has been receiving rave reviews for its engaging storyline, excellent performances, and fast-paced direction. Venkatesh Daggubati, who plays a suspended police officer embroiled in a high-stakes kidnapping case, has been particularly praised for his portrayal. Alongside him, Meenakshi Chaudhary and Aishwarya Rajesh also deliver strong performances as his ex-girlfriend and wife, respectively. The film's gripping narrative, full of unexpected twists and turns, has kept audiences on the edge of their seats.

Even on its 13th day in theatres, the film grossed an impressive 10 crore, signalling that its popularity is showing no signs of slowing down. With such consistent earnings, there is growing confidence that the film will maintain strong box-office numbers in the coming weeks, further justifying the delay in its OTT release.

Celebrating the Success

The team behind Sankranthiki Vasthunam recently held a success party to celebrate the film's achievements. Among the notable attendees were Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar, who joined the cast and crew in celebrating the film's widespread success. The production company, Sri Venkateswara Creations, shared moments from the event on social media, showcasing the team's excitement over the film's performance.

What's Next for the Film?

Although the exact date for Sankranthiki Vasthunam's OTT release remains unconfirmed, the film's ongoing success at the box office suggests that the producers are keen to capitalise on its theatrical success before making it available on digital platforms. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film not only boasts commercial success but has also earned critical acclaim for its lively storytelling and Venkatesh's memorable performance. Fans are eagerly awaiting an official announcement on the digital release, but for now, the film's continued dominance in theatres remains the focus.

