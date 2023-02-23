Shehzada OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon Movie

While we may all have our own preferences in the genre of the films we watch, most of us love a typical Bollywood masala movie which blends genres like action, romance and comedy together. That, and the thrill of watching a classic ‘hero' figure and their journey of an underdog is always fun. And if you like watching similar movies then there is some exciting news for you. Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer Shehzada that recently made its theatrical release has sold its digital rights and will soon make its OTT debut. So check when and where to watch Shehzada OTT release online.

Shehzada OTT release: When and where to watch

The action film is directed by Rohit Dhawan (son of famed director David Dhawan and brother of Varun Dhawan) and is co-produced by T-Series Films, Haarika & Hassine Creations, Geetha Arts and Brat Films. The film is a remake of the 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (initialized as AVPL) starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde.

The movie tells a story about Bantu (played by Kartik Aaryan) who was born in a wealthy family but due to circumstances ends up in the household of a poor family. Now in the future, he is studying to be a lawyer but he is a rebel from within. His life, however, takes an unexpected turn when he finds out that his biological father has passed away and he has a claim to all his wealth. Alongside Aaryan and Sanon, the film stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Rajpal Yadav, Ronit Roy, Sachin Khedekar and others.

Initially, the film was scheduled for a release on February 10 but was pushed back by a week due to the success of Pathaan and eventually hit the theaters on February 17. The film has received mixed reviews from the critics.

The trailer of the movie was posted by T-Series and has received 71 million views, 793,000 likes and more than 43000 comments.

Various reports have revealed that Netflix has acquired the OTT rights to the film and the movie will stream on its platform exclusively. While there is no official date for Shehzada's online release, it is rumored that the film can begin streaming by the end of April.