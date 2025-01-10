Latest Tech News How To Sookshmadarshini OTT release tomorrow: Nazriya Nazim’s Malayalam superhit thriller to stream on…

Sookshmadarshini OTT release tomorrow: Nazriya Nazim's Malayalam superhit thriller to stream on…

Sookshmadarshini will be available in multiple languages, including Telugu, allowing a broader audience to experience this thrilling mystery.

Sookshmadarshini OTT release tomorrow: Nazriya Nazim's Malayalam superhit thriller to stream on…
Sookshmadarshin Indian streaming rights have been acquired by Disney+ Hotstar.

Sookshmadarshini has left viewers on the edge of their seats with its thrilling plot, gripping suspense, and stellar performance since its release in November. Directed by MC Jithin, the Malayalam mystery thriller quickly became one of the most talked-about films of the year. Following a successful theatrical run, the film is now set to reach an even wider audience with its upcoming OTT release, providing fans who missed it in cinemas with a chance to experience the tension-filled drama at home.

Sookshmadarshini OTT Release on Disney+ Hotstar

For those who missed it in cinemas, Sookshmadarshini will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from January 11, 2025. The film will be accessible in multiple languages, including Telugu, allowing a broader audience to experience this thrilling mystery.

With its stellar performances, compelling storyline, and masterful direction, Sookshmadarshini is poised to continue its success in the digital space, captivating viewers around the world.

Nazriya's Long-Awaited Return to Mollywood

Sookshmadarshini marks a significant return for actress Nazriya Nazim to the Malayalam film industry after a four-year hiatus. Her portrayal of Priyadarshini, a woman caught in a web of mystery, has earned widespread praise. The film also stars Basil Joseph, who plays Manuel, the enigmatic figure at the heart of the story. The film was a major hit at the box office, grossing over 50 crores globally, with notable success not only in Kerala but also in other territories.

The Story: A Mystery Unfolds in a Quiet Neighbourhood

Set in a quiet, middle-class neighbourhood, Sookshmadarshini follows the return of Manuel (Basil Joseph) to his childhood home, alongside his mother. His arrival raises suspicions among the local residents, especially Priyadarshini (Nazriya), who, along with her friends, grows increasingly wary of Manuel, suspecting that he may be hiding a dark secret. As the plot unfolds, the film leads viewers through a tense investigation full of twists, trust issues, and unexpected revelations, culminating in a heart-stopping climax.

A Strong Cast and Standout Performances

Much of the film's success can be attributed to the powerful performances by its lead cast. Nazriya Nazim impresses with her portrayal of the determined Priyadarshini, while Basil Joseph shines as the mysterious Manuel. The supporting cast, including Deepak Parambol (Antony), Sidharth Bharathan (Dr. John), and Kottayam Ramesh (Roy), further adds depth and authenticity to the story. Special appearances by AV Anoop and Abhiram Radhakrishnan also elevate the film's impact.

Behind the Scenes: A Talented Crew Elevates the Experience

Sookshmadarshini benefits from the expertise of a talented behind-the-scenes team. The screenplay, penned by Libin TB and Athul Ramachandran, delivers a taut, suspenseful narrative that keeps viewers hooked. Sharan Velayudhan's cinematography, coupled with Christo Xavier's haunting music, enhances the film's eerie atmosphere. Costume designer Mashar Hamsa and makeup artist RG Wayanadan complete the team, ensuring that every detail contributes to the immersive experience.

