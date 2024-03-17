Top 5 weekend OTT watchlist: Murder Mubarak, Bramayugam to Chicken Nugget, know what to watch online

Weekend OTT watchlist: The weekend is here, and the realm of online streaming is overflowing with captivating tales and gripping dramas, ensuring that boredom becomes a thing of the past. With a plethora of options at your fingertips, it's time to dive into the latest releases that promise an amalgamation of suspense, laughter, and heartwarming moments. Here's a curated list of five top-notch offerings across various OTT platforms that will keep you enthralled throughout the weekend with the list including Murder Mubarak, Bramayugam, Chicken Nugget and more.

1. Murder Mubarak- Netflix

Get ready for a gripping thriller set at the exclusive Royal Delhi Club. When a gruesome murder shakes things up, ACP Bhavani Singh played by Pankaj Tripathi finds himself entangled in a web of secrets. With a star-studded cast including Sara Ali Khan and Dimple Kapadia, this one will keep you guessing until the very end.

2. Big Girls Don't Cry- Amazon Prime Video

Follow the journey of seven spirited teens navigating their final year at Vandana Valley, an all-girls residential school in Ooty. As they grapple with identity, friendship, and heartbreak, they learn that growing up is about more than just academics. Created by Nitya Mehra, this series is a must-watch for anyone craving some school drama.

3. Bramayugam- Sony LIV

Enter the world of horror with this Malayalam-language blockbuster starring Mammootty and Arjun Ashokan. When Thevan, a Paanan folk musician, faces a life-altering event, he discovers an ancient practice that changes everything. Can he survive in Bramayugam, a world even darker

4. Art of Love- Netflix

Prepare for a dose of romance and thrills with this Turkish drama. Alin, an Interpol officer, finds herself entangled with her ex-lover, who also happens to be an art thief. As she devises a plan to capture him, sparks fly in unexpected ways.

5. Chicken Nugget- Netflix

Join Choi Min-ah on a hilarious adventure as she accidentally turns into a chicken nugget! With her father and a determined intern by her side, they embark on a quest to reverse the nugget-fication. Will they uncover the secret recipe for her human comeback?