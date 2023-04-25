Viduthalai Part 1 OTT release: When, where to watch Soori, Vijay Sethupathi film online

Crime thrillers have emerged in a big way. But mainstream films are still portrayed as an investigation that follows a whodunit plot. If you are in the mood of watching a crime thriller that showcases a larger-than-life anti-hero and a manhunt at a state-wide scale in an emotionally charged storytelling, then you need to watch Viduthalai Part 1. The Tamil-language film starring Soori and Vijay Sethupathi has had a successful theatrical run and is now set for its digital debut. So, check out when and where to watch Viduthalai Part 1 OTT release.

Viduthalai Part 1 OTT release: Details

The period crime thriller is directed by multiple National Award-winning filmmaker Vetrimaaran and is produced by Elred Kumar under the banners of RS Infotainment. The film is adapted from a short story titled Thunaivan which was written by B. Jeyamohan. The film marks the debut of Soori as a lead actor in a film after 25 years in the Tamil film industry.

The movie is based on the struggle between the People's Army, a fictitious rebellious group that fights against the atrocities of the police, and the police administration who want to bring their leader down. A low-ranking cop becomes the center of the ongoing struggle after he mistakenly sees the face of the leader of the rebel group.

Apart from Soori and Vijay Sethupathi, the film stars Bhavani Sre, Gautham Menon, Chethan, Tamizh, Rajiv Menon, Balaji Sakthivel, Saravana Subbiah, and others.

A trailer of the film was posted by Sony Music South on YouTube and it has amassed 29 million views, 413,000 likes, and more than 9,500 comments.

Viduthalai Part 1 OTT release: When to watch

The period crime-thriller film will begin streaming starting April 28, Friday. You can watch the show from the comfort of your couch from that day onwards.

Viduthalai Part 1 OTT release: Where to watch

The digital rights to the film have been acquired by Zee5 and it will exclusively stream on the streaming platform.