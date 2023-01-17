 Hpl Mega A35 Price in India (17, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    HPL Mega A35

    HPL Mega A35 is a Android v2.3.5 (Gingerbread) phone, available price is Rs 1,290 in India with 2 MP Rear Camera, 1 GHz Processor, 1400 mAh Battery and 512 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HPL Mega A35 from HT Tech. Buy HPL Mega A35 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 17 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P20202/heroimage/hpl-mega-a35-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P20202/images/Design/hpl-mega-a35-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P20202/images/Design/hpl-mega-a35-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹1,290
    512 MB
    3.5 inches (8.89 cm)
    1 GHz
    2 MP
    0.3 MP
    1400 mAh
    Android v2.3.5 (Gingerbread)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Hpl Mega A35 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 2 MP
    • 0.3 MP
    • 3.5 inches (8.89 cm)
    • 1400 mAh
    Battery
    • 1400 mAh
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • Digital Zoom
    • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
    • 1600 x 1200 Pixels
    • Single
    • Yes
    Design
    • 116 mm
    • 11.5 mm
    • 63 mm
    • Black, White
    Display
    • 3.5 inches (8.89 cm)
    • 320 x 480 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • LCD
    • 165 ppi
    • 49.91 %
    General
    • Mega A35
    • Android v2.3.5 (Gingerbread)
    • HPL
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      2G: Available
    • July 13, 2013 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11
    Performance
    • Spreadtrum SC6820
    • 256 MB
    • 1 GHz
    Smart TV Features
    • 2 MP
    Storage
    • 512 MB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Hpl Mega A35 FAQs

    What is the price of the Hpl Mega A35 in India?

    Hpl Mega A35 price in India at 1,190 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (2 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: Spreadtrum SC6820; RAM: 256 MB; Battery: 1400 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Hpl Mega A35?

    How many colors are available in Hpl Mega A35?

    What is the Hpl Mega A35 Battery Capacity?

    Is Hpl Mega A35 Waterproof?

    View More

    Hpl Mega A35