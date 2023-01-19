 Htc Desire 10 Pro Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook
    Want to try painting without learning it? Try these AI tools to create photo realistic artwork
    AI
    5 essential office desktop gadgets you need: Wireless charger, document scanner and more
    Wireless charger
    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Htc Phones HTC Desire 10 Pro

    HTC Desire 10 Pro

    HTC Desire 10 Pro is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 27,990 in India with 20 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HTC Desire 10 Pro from HT Tech. Buy HTC Desire 10 Pro now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    5
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P29048/heroimage/104695-v1-htc-desire-10-pro-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P29048/images/Design/104695-v1-htc-desire-10-pro-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P29048/images/Design/104695-v1-htc-desire-10-pro-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P29048/images/Design/104695-v1-htc-desire-10-pro-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P29048/images/Design/104695-v1-htc-desire-10-pro-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹27,990
    64 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Octa core (1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    20 MP
    13 MP
    3000 mAh
    Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹27,990
    64 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    20 MP
    3000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Htc Desire 10 Pro Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • 13 MP
    • 20 MP
    • 3000 mAh
    Battery
    • No
    • No
    • Up to 19 Hours(3G)
    • Up to 432 Hours(4G) / Up to 480 Hours(3G)
    • Yes, Fast
    • Li-ion
    • 3000 mAh
    • Up to 19 Hours(3G)
    • Up to 432 Hours(4G) / Up to 480 Hours(3G)
    Camera
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • F2.2
    • Yes, Laser autofocus
    • No
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Selfie Voice command
    • BSI Sensor
    • Single
    • F2.2
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 5160 x 3872 Pixels
    • Yes, Retina Flash
    • 13 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(28 mm focal length)
    Design
    • 7.8 mm
    • 156.5 mm
    • Stone Black, Polar White, Royal Blue, Valentine Lux
    • 76 mm
    • 165 grams
    Display
    • Corning Gorilla Glass,
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • IPS LCD
    • 69.95 %
    • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • 401 ppi
    General
    • Yes
    • December 20, 2016 (Official)
    • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • HTC Sense
    • Desire 10 Pro
    • HTC
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes, v4.2
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Head: 1.05 W/kg
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 300 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 6) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 300 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 6) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    Performance
    • Octa core (1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • Mali-T860 MP2
    • 4 GB
    • 64 bit
    • MediaTek MT6755
    Smart TV Features
    • 20 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • 64 GB
    • Yes, Up to 2 TB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Htc Desire 10 Pro FAQs

    What is the price of the Htc Desire 10 Pro in India?

    Htc Desire 10 Pro price in India at 11,449 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (20 MP), Front Camera (13 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6755; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Htc Desire 10 Pro?

    How many colors are available in Htc Desire 10 Pro?

    How long does the Htc Desire 10 Pro last?

    What is the Htc Desire 10 Pro Battery Capacity?

    Is Htc Desire 10 Pro Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Htc Desire 10 Pro