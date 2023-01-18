 Htc Desire 516 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    HTC Desire 516

    HTC Desire 516 is a Android v4.2.2 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 14,630 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 1950 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HTC Desire 516 from HT Tech. Buy HTC Desire 516 now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P21040/heroimage/htc-desire-516-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P21040/images/Design/htc-desire-516-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹14,630
    4 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7
    5 MP
    2 MP
    1950 mAh
    Android v4.2.2 (Jelly Bean)
    Key Specs
    ₹14,630
    4 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    5 MP
    1950 mAh
    Htc Desire 516 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 2 MP
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 5 MP
    • 1950 mAh
    Battery
    • Yes
    • Up to 9 Hours(3G)
    • Up to 220 Hours(3G)
    • Up to 9 Hours(3G)
    • No
    • Up to 220 Hours(3G)
    • Li-Polymer
    • 1950 mAh
    Camera
    • F2.8
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    Design
    • 72 mm
    • 140 mm
    • 9.7 mm
    • Black, White
    • 173 grams
    Display
    • 220 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 68.21 %
    • IPS LED
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 540 x 960 pixels
    General
    • Desire 516
    • No
    • No
    • HTC
    • Android v4.2.2 (Jelly Bean)
    • June 25, 2014 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 900 MHz
    • SIM1: Mini
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 21.1 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    Performance
    • Adreno 302
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 200 MSM8212
    • 1 GB
    • Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 4 GB
    Htc Desire 516 FAQs

    What is the price of the Htc Desire 516 in India?

    Htc Desire 516 price in India at 15,200 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 200 MSM8212; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 1950 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Htc Desire 516?

    How many colors are available in Htc Desire 516?

    How long does the Htc Desire 516 last?

    What is the Htc Desire 516 Battery Capacity?

    Is Htc Desire 516 Waterproof?

    Htc Desire 516