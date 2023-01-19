 Htc Desire 616 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    HTC Desire 616

    HTC Desire 616 is a Android v4.2.2 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 18,400 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HTC Desire 616 from HT Tech. Buy HTC Desire 616 now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹18,400
    4 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A7
    8 MP
    2 MP
    2000 mAh
    Android v4.2.2 (Jelly Bean)
    Htc Desire 616 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 8 MP
    • 2 MP
    • 2000 mAh
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Battery
    • Li-Polymer
    • Up to 700 Hours(3G)
    • 2000 mAh
    • Up to 14 Hours(3G)
    • Up to 14 Hours(3G)
    • No
    • Up to 700 Hours(3G)
    Camera
    • 1280x720 fps
    • Exposure compensation
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Digital image stabilization Face detection Simultaneous HD video and image recording Touch to focus
    • Single
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • Yes
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    Design
    • 71.9 mm
    • Black, White
    • 142 mm
    • 150 grams
    • 9.2 mm
    Display
    • LCD
    • 67.35 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 294 ppi
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    • Desire 616
    • July 12, 2014 (Official)
    • HTC Sense
    • Android v4.2.2 (Jelly Bean)
    • HTC
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 21 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 900 MHz
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • Mali-450 MP4
    • Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A7
    • MediaTek MT6592
    • 1 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 4 GB
    Htc Desire 616 FAQs

    What is the price of the Htc Desire 616 in India?

    Htc Desire 616 price in India at 17,200 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6592; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Htc Desire 616?

    How many colors are available in Htc Desire 616?

    How long does the Htc Desire 616 last?

    What is the Htc Desire 616 Battery Capacity?

    Is Htc Desire 616 Waterproof?

    Htc Desire 616