Htc Desire 630 Price in India (05 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

HTC Desire 630

HTC Desire 630 is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 16,000 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.6 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor , 2200 mAh Battery and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HTC Desire 630 from HT Tech. Buy HTC Desire 630 now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 05 July 2023
Key Specs
₹16,000
16 GB
5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
Quad core, 1.6 GHz, Cortex A7
13 MP
5 MP
2200 mAh
Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
2 GB
Key Specs
HTC Desire 630 Price in India

HTC Desire 630 price in India starts at Rs.16,000. The lowest price of HTC Desire 630 is Rs.14,999 on amazon.in.

HTC Desire 630 price in India starts at Rs.16,000. The lowest price of HTC Desire 630 is Rs.14,999 on amazon.in.


Htc Desire 630 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 2200 mAh
  • 13 MP
  • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
  • 5 MP
Battery
  • No
  • Yes
  • Up to 768 Hours(3G)
  • 2200 mAh
  • Up to 16 Hours(3G)
  • Li-ion
  • Up to 16 Hours(3G)
Camera
  • Single
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • No
  • F2.4
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
  • 5 MP f/2.8, Primary Camera
  • No
  • F2.8
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • No
  • BSI Sensor
Design
  • 8.3 mm
  • 140 grams
  • 70.9 mm
  • 146.9 mm
  • Graphite Grey, Stratus White
Display
  • No
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 66.02 %
  • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
  • 294 ppi
  • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
  • S-LCD
General
  • HTC Sense
  • No
  • June 21, 2016 (Official)
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Desire 630
  • No
  • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
  • HTC
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • No
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • microUSB 2.0
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Yes, v4.1
Performance
  • Adreno 305
  • 2 GB
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 MSM8928
  • 32 bit
  • Quad core, 1.6 GHz, Cortex A7
Smart TV Features
  • 13 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
Storage
  • Up to 10.5 GB
  • Yes, Up to 2 TB
  • 16 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Mobiles By Brand

Mobiles By Brand

Htc Desire 630 FAQs

What is the price of the Htc Desire 630 in India?

Htc Desire 630 price in India at 14,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 MSM8928; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2200 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Htc Desire 630?

How many colors are available in Htc Desire 630?

How long does the Htc Desire 630 last?

What is the Htc Desire 630 Battery Capacity?

Is Htc Desire 630 Waterproof?

View More

    Htc Desire 630