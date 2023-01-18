 Htc Desire 820g Dual Sim Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Htc Phones HTC Desire 820G Dual SIM

    HTC Desire 820G Dual SIM

    HTC Desire 820G Dual SIM is a Android v4.4 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 19,500 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.7 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2600 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HTC Desire 820G Dual SIM from HT Tech. Buy HTC Desire 820G Dual SIM now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P25704/heroimage/htc-desire-820g-plus-dual-sim-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P25704/images/Design/htc-desire-820g-plus-dual-sim-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P25704/images/Design/htc-desire-820g-plus-dual-sim-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P25704/images/Design/htc-desire-820g-plus-dual-sim-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P25704/images/Design/htc-desire-820g-plus-dual-sim-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹19,500
    16 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Octa core, 1.7 GHz, Cortex A7
    13 MP
    8 MP
    2600 mAh
    Android v4.4 (Kitkat)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹19,500
    16 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    13 MP
    2600 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Htc Desire 820g Dual Sim Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 2600 mAh
    • 8 MP
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • 13 MP
    Battery
    • 2600 mAh
    • Up to 12 Hours(3G) / Up to 32 Hours(2G)
    • Li-Polymer
    • Up to 560 Hours(3G) / Up to 600 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 12 Hours(3G) / Up to 32 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 560 Hours(3G) / Up to 600 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • No
    Camera
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • No
    • BSI Sensor
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • No
    • F2.2
    • 8 MP, Primary Camera
    • No
    Design
    • 7.7 mm
    • 154 grams
    • 157.7 mm
    • 78.7 mm
    • Grey, White
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • No
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 267 ppi
    • 67.04 %
    • IPS LCD
    General
    • HTC Sense
    • No
    • June 27, 2015 (Official)
    • No
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Desire 820G Plus Dual SIM
    • Android v4.4 (Kitkat)
    • HTC
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • microUSB 2.0
    • No
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • Mali-450 MP4
    • MediaTek MT6592
    • 1 GB
    • Octa core, 1.7 GHz, Cortex A7
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • No
    • 16 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Htc Desire 820g Dual Sim FAQs

    What is the price of the Htc Desire 820G+ Dual Sim in India?

    Htc Desire 820G+ Dual Sim price in India at 14,500 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6592; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2600 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Htc Desire 820G+ Dual Sim?

    How many colors are available in Htc Desire 820G+ Dual Sim?

    How long does the Htc Desire 820G+ Dual Sim last?

    What is the Htc Desire 820G+ Dual Sim Battery Capacity?

    Is Htc Desire 820G+ Dual Sim Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Htc Desire 820g Dual Sim