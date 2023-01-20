 Htc Desire 826 Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    HTC Desire 826

    HTC Desire 826

    HTC Desire 826 is a Android v5.0.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 25,000 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 2600 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HTC Desire 826 from HT Tech. Buy HTC Desire 826 now with free delivery.
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 20 January 2023
    Htc Desire 826 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 13 MP
    • 13 MP
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • 2600 mAh
    Battery
    • Li-Polymer
    • Up to 687 Hours(3G) / Up to 625 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 18.6 Hours(3G) / Up to 21.7 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • 2600 mAh
    • Up to 687 Hours(3G) / Up to 625 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • Up to 18.6 Hours(3G) / Up to 21.7 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • BSI Sensor
    • F2.2
    • Single
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • No
    • No
    • Yes
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • 13 MP, Primary Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Digital image stabilization Face detection Simultaneous HD video and image recording Touch to focus
    Design
    • 183 grams
    • 7.9 mm
    • 158 mm
    • Blue, Gold, Purple, White
    • 77.5 mm
    Display
    • S-LCD 3
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • No
    • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • 67.95 %
    • 401 ppi
    General
    • HTC Desire 826 Dual SIM
    • HTC Sense
    • No
    • HTC
    • April 12, 2015 (Official)
    • Android v5.0.1 (Lollipop)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    • Desire 826
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Dolby Digital
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • microUSB 2.0
    • No
    • Yes, v4.1
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • No
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    Performance
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 MSM8939
    • 64 bit
    • Octa core (1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • 2 GB
    • Adreno 405
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • 16 GB
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • Yes
    Mobiles By Brand

    Htc Desire 826 FAQs

    What is the price of the Htc Desire 826 in India?

    Htc Desire 826 price in India at 6,799 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (13 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 MSM8939; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2600 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Htc Desire 826?

    How many colors are available in Htc Desire 826?

    How long does the Htc Desire 826 last?

    What is the Htc Desire 826 Battery Capacity?

    Is Htc Desire 826 Waterproof?

    View More

    Htc Desire 826