 Htc One 32gb Price in India (17, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    HTC One 32GB

    HTC One 32GB is a Android v4.1.2 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 15,600 in India with 4 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.7 GHz, Krait 300 Processor, 2300 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HTC One 32GB from HT Tech. Buy HTC One 32GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 17 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹15,600
    32 GB
    4.7 inches (11.94 cm)
    Quad core, 1.7 GHz, Krait 300
    4 MP
    2.1 MP
    2300 mAh
    Android v4.1.2 (Jelly Bean)
    ₹ 14,770 M.R.P. ₹28,590
    HTC One 32GB Price in India

    HTC One 32GB price in India starts at Rs.15,600. The lowest price of HTC One 32GB is Rs.14,770 on amazon.in.

    Htc One 32gb Full Specifications

    Battery
    • No
    • Up to 480 Hours(3G) / Up to 500 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 18 Hours(3G) / Up to 27 Hours(2G)
    • 2300 mAh
    Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Yes
    • Optical Image stabilization
    • F2.0
    • Yes
    • 2.1 MP, Primary Camera
    • Continuos Shooting Burst mode
    • HDR
    • 1920x1080 fps
    • Digital Zoom Face detection Simultaneous HD video and image recording Smile detection
    • Single
    • 2688 x 1520 Pixels
    Design
    • 9.30 mm
    • 68.2 mm
    • 143 grams
    • Black, Blue, Red, Silver, White, Gold
    • 137.4 mm
    Display
    • S-LCD 3
    • 64.94 %
    • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v2, Scratch-resistant glass,
    • 469 ppi
    • 4.7 inches (11.94 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Not Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • HTC
    • August 29, 2014 (Official)
    • Android v4.1.2 (Jelly Bean)
    • HTC Sense
    • One 32GB
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes, RDS, Stereo FM
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • 4G Bands: FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
    • Single SIM, GSM
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, USB Host, microUSB 2.0
    • Yesvia microUSB
    • SIM1: Micro
    • Yes
    Performance
    • Adreno 320
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 600 APQ8064T
    • Quad core, 1.7 GHz, Krait 300
    • 2 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 4 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • 32 GB
    • Yes
    • No
    Htc One 32gb